 Mumbai: Taxi Driver Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea At Bhaucha Dhakka; 2 Officials Booked For Negligence
A 63-year-old taxi driver, Jayprakash Sharma, died after his vehicle accidentally plunged into the sea near New Fish Jetty at Bhaucha Dhakka on November 13. Police found no safety measures at the ongoing demolition site. After investigation, two construction company officials were booked under negligence charges for failing to install precautions that could have prevented the fatal incident.

Poonam Apraj
article-image
Mumbai: Taxi Driver Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea At Bhaucha Dhakka; 2 Officials Booked For Negligence | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old taxi driver lost his life after his vehicle accidentally fell into the sea near New Fish Jetty at Bhaucha Dhakka on November 13. The Yellow Gate Police have registered a case of negligence against two officials of a construction company responsible for ongoing demolition work at the spot.

According to an FIR, The deceased has been identified as Jayprakash Chhotelal Sharma (63), a resident of Moti Mahal, BP Lane, Mumbadevi, Mumbai.

About The Incident

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm on November 13, when taxi No. MH-01 BD-2488 plunged into the sea due to lack of safety precautions at the demolition site. A fisherman, Jumman Bilal Syed (33), who alerted the police, informed that a taxi had fallen into the water.



The Yellow Gate Police’s Mobile-1 team, with the help of local fishermen and sailors, pulled the driver out of the water and immediately rushed him to Sir J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered.

During further investigation led by PI Ravindra Mohite, it was found that On July 24, 2023, Mumbai Port Authority assigned the New Fish Jetty construction contract to M/s Kargwal Construction Pvt. Ltd. Demolition of the old jetty was handed to M/s R.B. Dande Associates on July 26, 2025. A portion of the old jetty had already been demolished and work was still ongoing.

Police discovered that despite the demolition work, there were no signboards, barricades, or security guards deployed at the dangerous location. The lack of precautionary measures led to the fatal fall of the taxi into the sea.



Based on the investigation, the police concluded that the negligence of the construction agency directly caused the accident. An FIR has now been registered under BNS Section 106(1) against Satish Kumar Satyanarayan Maladi – Project Operation Head, Kargwal Construction Pvt. Ltd. And Mahesh Shivaji Sawant – Site Safety Officer. Both officials have been booked for negligence resulting in death. Further investigation is underway at Yellow Gate Police Station.

