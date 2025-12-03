Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested | Video

Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested |

Kalyan: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar was allegedly harassed in the Divyang coach of a Mumbai local train on December 2. The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 2, at around 8.15 pm.

In the video shared by Ulhas Vikas, while returning from work in Thane, she boarded the Central Railways Thane-Kalyan train. After the train crossed Dombivali, the woman argued with the accused, identified as Anup Surendra Singh, and Abhilasha Arjun Nayar regarding the Divyang pass. The woman alleged that after she had a heated argument, the two accused caught her hand and even eve-teased her.

When they got down at Ulhasnagar station, all three, along with another eyewitness, had a huge argument at the station. Railway Police soon reached the platform, where several women intervened and confronted the officers about the incident. The police then later moved the accused to the Kalyan Railway Police Station, and based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both the accused have been arrested.

Meanwhile, last month, a 25-year-old transgender person was arrested by the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman aboard a Panvel to CSMT local train on 2 November. The incident occurred around 12.10 pm when the train was nearing Nerul station. The accused, when he boarded the general compartment of the harbour line train, was seeking alms from passengers. When the train crossed Seawoods station, an argument broke out between the accused and a male passenger who refused to give money.

The man, accompanied by a female friend, asked the accused to move ahead, leading to a heated verbal exchange. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly abused the man and touched the woman on her shoulder, which made her uncomfortable. A complaint was filed and the accused was taken into custody by the Vashi GRP.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/