Mumbai Crime: Elderly Bizman In Juhu Duped Of ₹1.5 Lakh Assuring 'Money Rain' Ritual; 2 Arrested From Gujarat

Representative Pic |

Mumbai: Mumbai's Santacruz Police uncovered a bizarre yet elaborate scam in which a gang allegedly promised to 'make money rain' to solve a businessman’s financial problems. Two suspects, identified as Gujarat residents Ilyas Karim Musani and Sohilbhai Jigarbhai Shaikh, were arrested recently, while police are searching for additional accomplices believed to be part of the racket. Cops are also verifying whether the gang has duped more victims using similar deceptive rituals.

Details On The Elaborate Fraud

According to a Lokmat Times report quoting the police, the complainant is a 76-year-old resident of Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz who operates a dairy business registered in his late wife’s name. For nearly two years, his wife had been seriously ill, leading him to lease the dairy for Rs 2 lakh and to rent out a room for Rs 3 lakh to cover her medical treatment. Despite his efforts, she succumbed to the illness. After performing her funeral rites in his hometown, the grieving senior citizen returned to Mumbai burdened with heavy debt accumulated during the prolonged medical battle.

During this challenging period, he met a man identified only as Khan Sahab and confided in him about his financial distress. Khan then introduced him to two men, Sahil and Imran, claiming they possessed supernatural abilities and could create money rain to wipe away his debt. The complainant was taken to them, where the duo allegedly performed a demonstration by pulling out small bundles of currency from their clothing, convincing him they could generate money through mystical rituals.

The scammers instructed the victim to procure certain ritualistic items along with cash. On 25 October 2025, he met the accused at Juhu Chowpatty as directed. There, the gang collected Rs 1.5 lakh from him and performed a staged ritual. They handed him a bag, assuring him that it contained money generated through their powers and quickly disappeared from the spot.

Also Watch:

However, according to the report, when the businessman returned home and opened the bag, he found it filled with fake Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes marked as 'Indian Entertainment Bank' and 'Indian Children’s Bank.' Realising he had fallen prey to fraud, he approached the Santacruz Police and lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a cheating case.

Cops then tracked the accused using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, eventually learning that they had fled to Gujarat. A police team was sent to Botad town, where Musani and Shaikh were detained. During questioning, both confessed to the crime and were brought back to Mumbai for arrest. Police continue efforts to recover the stolen amount and identify other members of the racket involved in the elaborate con.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/