 Massive Drug Bust In Nalasopara: Nigerian National Caught With 255 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹51 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMassive Drug Bust In Nalasopara: Nigerian National Caught With 255 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹51 Lakh

Massive Drug Bust In Nalasopara: Nigerian National Caught With 255 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹51 Lakh

In Nalasopara East’s Pragati Nagar area, the Crime Branch Unit 2 apprehended a Nigerian national smuggling 255 grams of Mephedrone drugs worth around ₹51 lakh. The arrest took place near the local police chowki, causing a stir in the community. The Crime Branch Unit 3 is handling the investigation into this major drug trafficking case.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Massive Drug Bust In Nalasopara: Nigerian National Caught With 255 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹51 Lakh | Representational Image

Nalasopara: The biggest news right now is the recovery of a large quantity of drugs in Nalasopara, which has created a stir in the area.

About The Case

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Tulinj Police Station, in the Prgati Nagar area of Nalasopara East. According to information received, the Crime Branch Unit 2 team got a tip-off that an unknown person was coming to the area to smuggle a large quantity of drugs.

Following this intelligence, the Crime Branch Unit 2 team laid a trap and apprehended the Nigerian individual on the road. During the search, approximately 255 grams of MD (Mephedrone) drugs were seized from him, with a total value estimated at around ₹51 lakh 10 thousand.

FPJ Shorts
Oppo A6x 5G With Single Rear Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6x 5G With Single Rear Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02
Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02
Android 16 QRP2 Update Now Rolling Out For Pixel Phones: Here's What's New, Eligible Devices, & How To Install
Android 16 QRP2 Update Now Rolling Out For Pixel Phones: Here's What's New, Eligible Devices, & How To Install
Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad
Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad
Read Also
Maharashtra: Arrest Warrant Sought Against Uddhav Thackeray For Not Appearing Before Koregaon Bhima...
article-image

The recovery of such a large amount of drugs in broad daylight, just 25 meters away from the Pragati Nagar Beat police chowki (under Tulinj Police Station), has created a sensation and panic in the locality.

Currently, the Crime Branch Unit 3 team has arrested the Nigerian national from the Pragati Nagar area in connection with drug trafficking, carrying out a major operation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Drug Bust In Nalasopara: Nigerian National Caught With 255 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹51...

Massive Drug Bust In Nalasopara: Nigerian National Caught With 255 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹51...

Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad

Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad

'RERA Bodies Cannot Decide Flat Title Disputes, Civil Courts Have Exclusive Jurisdiction': Bombay HC

'RERA Bodies Cannot Decide Flat Title Disputes, Civil Courts Have Exclusive Jurisdiction': Bombay HC

Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police...

Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Phase I: Violence, Cash-For-Votes Claims Cloud Polling Day

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Phase I: Violence, Cash-For-Votes Claims Cloud Polling Day