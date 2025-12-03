Massive Drug Bust In Nalasopara: Nigerian National Caught With 255 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹51 Lakh | Representational Image

Nalasopara: The biggest news right now is the recovery of a large quantity of drugs in Nalasopara, which has created a stir in the area.

About The Case

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Tulinj Police Station, in the Prgati Nagar area of Nalasopara East. According to information received, the Crime Branch Unit 2 team got a tip-off that an unknown person was coming to the area to smuggle a large quantity of drugs.

Following this intelligence, the Crime Branch Unit 2 team laid a trap and apprehended the Nigerian individual on the road. During the search, approximately 255 grams of MD (Mephedrone) drugs were seized from him, with a total value estimated at around ₹51 lakh 10 thousand.

The recovery of such a large amount of drugs in broad daylight, just 25 meters away from the Pragati Nagar Beat police chowki (under Tulinj Police Station), has created a sensation and panic in the locality.

Currently, the Crime Branch Unit 3 team has arrested the Nigerian national from the Pragati Nagar area in connection with drug trafficking, carrying out a major operation.

