Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹86 Lakh In Property Fraud In SoBo; Accused On The Run

Mumbai: A case of property fraud has surfaced in South Mumbai, where a 75-year-old senior citizen was allegedly duped of ₹86,47,000 after paying for a residential room that was never transferred in his name.

Complainant Paid ₹86 Lakh Over Seven Years

According to LT Marg Police, the complainant, Abdulkadar Nawabali Shaikh (75), a resident of Mani Bhavan Building, Babasaheb Jaykar Road, Thakurdwar, Mumbai, lodged a complaint stating that he purchased a room on the third floor of the same building from accused Parvez Nadershah Gajdar.

Between January 2017 and October 2024, Shaikh allegedly paid ₹86,47,000 in cash to Gajdar for the premises. He stated that he did not forge any documents or mislead anyone in the process.

Landlord and Accused’s Brother Aware of Transaction

Shaikh informed the police that the accused had even told his brother, Viraf Gajdar, about the sale. The building’s landlord, Kansara, was also aware that the room was being sold to the complainant.

Despite receiving the entire payment, the accused allegedly failed to transfer the room to Shaikh’s name through the landlord, police said.

Accused Absconding; FIR Registered

Feeling cheated after years of unfulfilled promises, Shaikh approached the police. After preliminary inquiry, LT Marg Police registered an FIR against Parvez Nadershah Gajdar, who is currently absconding.

The FIR includes charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway.

