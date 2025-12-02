 Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹86 Lakh In Property Fraud In SoBo; Accused On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹86 Lakh In Property Fraud In SoBo; Accused On The Run

Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹86 Lakh In Property Fraud In SoBo; Accused On The Run

According to LT Marg Police, the complainant, Abdulkadar Nawabali Shaikh (75), a resident of Mani Bhavan Building, Babasaheb Jaykar Road, Thakurdwar, Mumbai, lodged a complaint stating that he purchased a room on the third floor of the same building from accused Parvez Nadershah Gajdar.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A case of property fraud has surfaced in South Mumbai, where a 75-year-old senior citizen was allegedly duped of ₹86,47,000 after paying for a residential room that was never transferred in his name.

Complainant Paid ₹86 Lakh Over Seven Years

According to LT Marg Police, the complainant, Abdulkadar Nawabali Shaikh (75), a resident of Mani Bhavan Building, Babasaheb Jaykar Road, Thakurdwar, Mumbai, lodged a complaint stating that he purchased a room on the third floor of the same building from accused Parvez Nadershah Gajdar.

Between January 2017 and October 2024, Shaikh allegedly paid ₹86,47,000 in cash to Gajdar for the premises. He stated that he did not forge any documents or mislead anyone in the process.

FPJ Shorts
Rajya Sabha Returns Manipur GST Bill To Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha Returns Manipur GST Bill To Lok Sabha
Thane Pollution Control: 73 Of 377 Construction Sites Found Violating Dust Norms; TMC Recovers ₹18.15 Lakh In Fines
Thane Pollution Control: 73 Of 377 Construction Sites Found Violating Dust Norms; TMC Recovers ₹18.15 Lakh In Fines
Thane Civil Hospital Performs 4,271 Surgeries In 7 Months Despite Operating From Temporary Building
Thane Civil Hospital Performs 4,271 Surgeries In 7 Months Despite Operating From Temporary Building
'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding Sessions During IPL Days; Video
'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding Sessions During IPL Days; Video

Landlord and Accused’s Brother Aware of Transaction

Shaikh informed the police that the accused had even told his brother, Viraf Gajdar, about the sale. The building’s landlord, Kansara, was also aware that the room was being sold to the complainant.

Despite receiving the entire payment, the accused allegedly failed to transfer the room to Shaikh’s name through the landlord, police said.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: Watchman Arrested For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Boy In Tardeo
article-image

Accused Absconding; FIR Registered

Feeling cheated after years of unfulfilled promises, Shaikh approached the police. After preliminary inquiry, LT Marg Police registered an FIR against Parvez Nadershah Gajdar, who is currently absconding.

The FIR includes charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Pollution Control: 73 Of 377 Construction Sites Found Violating Dust Norms; TMC Recovers...

Thane Pollution Control: 73 Of 377 Construction Sites Found Violating Dust Norms; TMC Recovers...

Thane Civil Hospital Performs 4,271 Surgeries In 7 Months Despite Operating From Temporary Building

Thane Civil Hospital Performs 4,271 Surgeries In 7 Months Despite Operating From Temporary Building

FDA To Launch Surprise Food-Safety Inspections Across Mumbai Ahead Of Christmas And New Year 2026

FDA To Launch Surprise Food-Safety Inspections Across Mumbai Ahead Of Christmas And New Year 2026

Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To...

Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To...

Mumbai Launches Mortality Assessment As HIV Deaths Show No Decline In Three Years

Mumbai Launches Mortality Assessment As HIV Deaths Show No Decline In Three Years