Mumbai Crime News: Watchman Arrested For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Boy In Tardeo | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: In a disturbing case reported from Tardeo, Mumbai, a 9-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by the watchman of his residential building. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex in Tardeo.

Accused Apprehended by Police

The Tardeo Police have arrested the accused, identified as Virendra Ramji Rai (60), who worked as a watchman. He was taken into custody by the detection staff from his residential locality.

FIR Registered Under Stringent Laws

An FIR has been registered under Sections 127(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 6, and 8 of the POCSO Act. According to the FIR, the victim—the 9-year-old son of the complainant—was playing in the compound of his building when the accused approached him.

Details of the Assault Emerge

The watchman allegedly hugged the child, pulled his cheeks, and attempted to bite them. He then put his hand inside the child's pants and touched his private parts.

Child Locked in Meter Room, Threatened

The accused then took the boy into the meter room, locked the door from inside to ensure he could not leave, and repeated the assault. The FIR further mentions that the accused threatened to break the child’s legs if he told anyone about the incident.

Medical Examination and Police Custody

Following the complaint, the child was taken to JJ Hospital for a medical examination. The accused has been remanded in police custody as further investigation continues.

