Mumbai: Who Is Ganesh Khankar, Dahisar Corporator Elected As BJP's Group Leader In BMC? All Details Here

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, February 2, elected Ganesh Khankar as the party group leader in the BMC. The decision came days after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a majority in the January 15 civic body elections. In the polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Ganesh Khankar?

According to his social media handle, Khankar currently serves as the Maharashtra BJP spokesperson and Mumbai BJP general secretary, and is a former North Mumbai BJP president.

In the recently concluded BMC polls, he was elected from Dahisar ward number 7. Khankar defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Saurabh Ghosalkar, the son of senior party leader Vinod Ghosalkar.

He is an alumnus of BSS College in Malad and Samata Vidya Mandir.

Congratulations Pour In For Ganesh Khankar

BJP leaders, including Ameet Satam, Ashish Shelar, Sandeep Patel, among other leaders, congratulated Khankar on being appointed as the BJP Group Leader in the BMC. Shelar took to his official handle on X and wrote, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has given the opportunity to a dedicated worker of the party, who follows party discipline and is organisationally committed, to take the position of group leader in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed BJP group leader of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Ganesh Khankar!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BMC elections 2026

The BJP–Shinde Sena alliance has secured a combined total of 118 seats and is poised to form the majority in the Municipal Corporation. However, despite their strong showing, both the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are yet to complete the formal registration process, fuelling intense speculation over a possible power tussle for control of the country’s richest municipal body. Amid this uncertainty, the mayoral election has been deferred to the second week of February.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/