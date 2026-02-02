 Mumbai: Who Is Ganesh Khankar, Dahisar Corporator Elected As BJP's Group Leader In BMC? All Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Who Is Ganesh Khankar, Dahisar Corporator Elected As BJP's Group Leader In BMC? All Details Here

Mumbai: Who Is Ganesh Khankar, Dahisar Corporator Elected As BJP's Group Leader In BMC? All Details Here

Ganesh Khankar has been appointed BJP’s group leader in the BMC following the party’s strong performance in the January 15 elections. In the BMC polls, BJP won 89 seats, while the BJP–Shinde Sena alliance secured 118 overall. In the BMC Polls, Khankar won from Dahisar, and defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, February 2, elected Ganesh Khankar as the party group leader in the BMC. The decision came days after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a majority in the January 15 civic body elections. In the polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

Who Is Ganesh Khankar?

According to his social media handle, Khankar currently serves as the Maharashtra BJP spokesperson and Mumbai BJP general secretary, and is a former North Mumbai BJP president.

In the recently concluded BMC polls, he was elected from Dahisar ward number 7. Khankar defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Saurabh Ghosalkar, the son of senior party leader Vinod Ghosalkar.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Class 5 Student Of Lucknow Army Public School Assaulted By Peers, Suffers Serious Eye Injuries & Vision Loss
UP: Class 5 Student Of Lucknow Army Public School Assaulted By Peers, Suffers Serious Eye Injuries & Vision Loss
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Update: Probe Report To Be Submitted In 45 Days, Says AAIB
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Update: Probe Report To Be Submitted In 45 Days, Says AAIB
'Abhishek, Ishan Maar Maar Ke...': Netizens Troll Pakistan For IND vs PAK Boycott, Say Team 'Scared' Of Abhishek, Ishan Batting
'Abhishek, Ishan Maar Maar Ke...': Netizens Troll Pakistan For IND vs PAK Boycott, Say Team 'Scared' Of Abhishek, Ishan Batting
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: 'Pretty Disgraceful,' Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor After Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: 'Pretty Disgraceful,' Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor After Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India

He is an alumnus of BSS College in Malad and Samata Vidya Mandir.

Congratulations Pour In For Ganesh Khankar

BJP leaders, including Ameet Satam, Ashish Shelar, Sandeep Patel, among other leaders, congratulated Khankar on being appointed as the BJP Group Leader in the BMC. Shelar took to his official handle on X and wrote, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has given the opportunity to a dedicated worker of the party, who follows party discipline and is organisationally committed, to take the position of group leader in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed BJP group leader of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Ganesh Khankar!"

BMC elections 2026

The BJP–Shinde Sena alliance has secured a combined total of 118 seats and is poised to form the majority in the Municipal Corporation. However, despite their strong showing, both the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are yet to complete the formal registration process, fuelling intense speculation over a possible power tussle for control of the country’s richest municipal body. Amid this uncertainty, the mayoral election has been deferred to the second week of February.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Update: Probe Report To Be Submitted In 45 Days, Says AAIB
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Update: Probe Report To Be Submitted In 45 Days, Says AAIB
Mumbai: Who Is Ganesh Khankar, Dahisar Corporator Elected As BJP's Group Leader In BMC? All Details...
Mumbai: Who Is Ganesh Khankar, Dahisar Corporator Elected As BJP's Group Leader In BMC? All Details...
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Three Accused In 2024 Pune Porsche Blood Sample Swap Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Three Accused In 2024 Pune Porsche Blood Sample Swap Case
Mumbai: BJP Appoints Ganesh Khankar As Group Leader In BMC After Securing Victory In Civic Polls
Mumbai: BJP Appoints Ganesh Khankar As Group Leader In BMC After Securing Victory In Civic Polls
From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3
From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3