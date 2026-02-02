Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026: Road Closure, Parking Restrictions In Place From February 6-9 Near Upvan Lake | Check Alternate Routes

Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026: Traffic Restriction In Place From Feb 6-9 Near Upvan Lake | Check Alternate Route |

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters for the much-awaited Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026, scheduled to be held at Upvan Lake from February 6 to 9. The festival, which was earlier scheduled for January, was postponed due to administrative and election-related reasons. According to the notification, the restrictions will be in place from February 6 to 9, from 2 pm to 12 am.

The Sanskruti Arts Festival is one of Thane’s annual cultural event, which celebrated India’s rich heritage through traditional and contemporary art forms. Every year, the festival attracts thousands of visitors, including families, students, artists, and tourists.

According to the Thane Traffic Police, around 200 stalls are set to be set up on both sides of the road from Yeur Gate to Payaladevi Temple. In addition, several notable figures are expected to perform and attend the art festival.

List of Roads Closed, Parking Restrictions and Alternate Routes

All types of vehicles going to Upvan Lake from Vartaknagar, Shastrinagar, Devdayanagar - Gandhinagar, Kapurbawdi and Pawarnagar will remain "closed" at Birsamunda Chowk. Alternative Route: Vehicles going towards Upvan Lake from Vartaknagar Shastrinagar - Devdayanagar Gandhinagar, Kapurbawdi and Pawarnagar can turn right from Birsamunda Chowk and take the road going towards Pawarnagar, turn left from AESSEN PVT LTD GATE NO 18 located next to The Cave Truck and proceed straight ahead to the desired destination. While all vehicles going to Yeur from Gandhinagar Kapurbawdi and Pawarnagar via Upvan Lake can turn left from Birsamunda Chowk and go straight, and turn right from Devdayanagar Chowk and go to the desired destination.

- All societies in the Gawand Bagh area and all types of vehicles in Koknipada No. 1, Upvan, Thane West will remain "closed" to the public toilet area in Gawand Bagh, opposite the main gate of Lotus Society. Alternative route: All the societies in the Gawandbagh area and all the traffic from Koknipada No. 1 will go to the desired destination from Nilgiri Society, Corner Ashapura Navajivan Medical, can turn left and proceed to Gawand Bungalow Surya Society- Gulmohar Society, AESSEN PVT LTD GATE NO- 18 next to The Cave Truck and then to Pawarnagar Road

All types of vehicles going from Yeur Gate to Upvan Payaladevi Temple will remain closed at the Yeur Gate. Alternative route: Vehicles going from Yeur Gate to Upvan Lake can turn left from Shivai Nagar - Devdaya Nagar intersection and proceed to the desired destination from Nilkanth Society - Birsamunda Chowk.

No parking In THESE Areas

"No parking" is being implemented on both sides of the road from Yeur Gate to Shivai Nagar Chowk, Payaladevi Temple to Birsamunda Chowk, and the Lotus Society main gate at Upvan to Ashapura - Navajivan Medical.

Performances For Sanskruti Arts Festival

Devotional vocal artist Anand Bhate will perform on February 6, and singers Pandit Ajay Pohankar and Shaan, who will perform on February 8. Moreover, on February 9, Shailesh Lodha, who previously played Taarak Mehta in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will grace the Vihang Stage.

What More To Watch Out For?

Visitors can also watch out artworks, handicrafts, paintings, sculptures, and creative installations by local and national artists that will be on display. Moreover, visitors can also take part in hands-on workshops, creative sessions, and art-based learning activities suitable for all age groups. Additionally, a variety of food stalls will offer traditional Maharashtrian cuisine, street food, and popular Indian delicacies.

