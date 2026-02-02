 From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3
From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 keeps the momentum going on Day 3 with pottery workshops, heritage walks, stand-up comedy, immersive food experiences, and global music performances. Running daily from 10 am to 10 pm until February 8, the festival transforms South Mumbai into a vibrant hub of creativity, culture, and discovery.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

While Day 1 at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival set the mood, it was Day 2 that raised the tempo. Day 3 of the festival proves that the celebrations are only going to get bigger and better. Since its return on January 31, Mumbai's most-loved street festival has transformed south Mumbai into a playground of art, music, heritage, and community. 

What to expect on Kala Ghoda Day 3

Running daily from 10 am to 10 pm until February 8, the nine-day festival continues to draw artists, families, students, and curious city wanderers. Staying true to this year's theme, "Ahead of the Curve," Day 3 leans into innovation while honouring tradition with heritage crafts, experimental comedy, immersive food experiences, global music, storytelling and heritage walks that reimagine familiar spaces.

article-image

From hands-on pottery sessions and science-meets-art workshops for young minds to stand-up comedy and live musical collaborations under the open sky, Day 3 offers something for every kind of culture lover. Whether you want to get your hands muddy, laugh out loud, explore Mumbai's history, or soak in world music, this line-up delivers discovery at every turn.

Check out the events:

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Learn the art of Nizamabad black pottery with National Award winner Sohit Kumar Prajapati, exploring traditional techniques and silver inlay work at YWCA International.

11:15 AM – 12:30 PM: Watch young minds at work at the Sun Printing Workshop by Riddhi Satra, where Grade 1 students create their own blueprints using leaves, flowers, and sunlight at CSMVS Children's Museum.

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Step inside Food x Design: Mezcalita, an immersive walkthrough blending bold interiors, smart spatial design, and vibrant flavours at Mezcalita, Churchgate.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Laugh it out at Best In Stand-up, a showcase of hard-hitting comedy with surprise acts at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Discover hidden stories of Apollo Bunder at Gateway Gatha, a heritage walk exploring the many layers behind the Gateway of India. Tickets are available at 3 pm at the Rampart Row Heritage Help Desk.

article-image

5:30 PM – 6:20 PM: Experience Tibetan folk and ritual performances at Dances from the Roof of the World by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts at Horniman Circle Garden.

6:40 PM – 7:25 PM: Enjoy a global musical dialogue at The Musical Journey of Tal Kravitz, featuring Anupam Shobhakar and tabla player Amit Mishra at Cross Maidan.

7:35 PM – 8:20 PM: Catch Rajeev Raja and Dharavi Rocks, blending jazz, Indian classical, Afro, blues, and world music in a powerful collaboration at Cross Maidan.

With countless voices, sounds, and stories unfolding across venues, Day 3 of KGAF 2026 continues to celebrate Mumbai's spirit.

