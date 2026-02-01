Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 Features Mumbai’s Iconic Kaali-Peeli Taxi: Why It Matters?

Kaali-Peeli Taxi in Kala Ghoda Festival | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Festival is one of the most iconic cultural celebrations in India. The festival has been rooted in the city’s colonial past and its vibrant artistic present. The nine-day festival celebrated art, heritage, and creativity. It features a diverse range of arts, including visual arts, music, dance, theatre, literature, and more.

The 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, which commenced on Saturday, January 31, and will run through Sunday, February 8, 2026, once again transforms the iconic arts district into an open-air celebration that draws thousands of visitors daily. But, did you know, there's a new edition of the Kala Ghoda festival featuring Mumbai's iconic Kaali-Peeli taxi, which represents the city of Dreams.

Mumbai's iconic taxi | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Kaali-Peeli taxi featured in Kala Ghoda

The iconic black-and-yellow (kaali peeli) Premier Padmini taxis, once a hallmark of Mumbai, were seen in the Kala Ghoda area. These taxis have officially been decommissioned since October 2023. These vintage, four-seater cars were phased out due to age restrictions (over 20 years) and replaced with more modern taxis. This artwork was made by Hetal Shukla, who aimed to convey the significance of these taxis and how they symbolise the city’s memories of the past. He additionally wrote about the taxi, and the taxi displayed "Kaali Peeli Forever" on its front side.

About Kaali-Peeli Taxi

Mumbai’s Kaali-Peeli taxis are the city’s iconic black-and-yellow cabs, serving locals and visitors since the 1940s. Instantly recognisable by their striking colour scheme, these taxis have become more than just a mode of transport. They are a symbol of Mumbai’s spirit and energy.

Kaali-Peeli cabs navigate the city’s busy streets, connecting neighbourhoods, markets, and landmarks, while witnessing countless stories of the city’s daily life. Featured in films, literature, and art, they represent Mumbai’s fast-paced yet resilient culture. Despite the rise of app-based cabs, Kaali-Peeli taxis remain a cherished part of the city’s heritage. Although the old Premier Padminis are no longer present, contemporary taxis featuring the traditional black-and-yellow design can still be found in Mumbai.