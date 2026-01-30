Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned Between Balkum Naka And Kalwa Creek Naka Until Feb 1 Due To Trimandir Ceremony; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions

Heavy vehicle movement is restricted between Balkum Naka and Kalwa Creek Naka in Thane due to the Trimandir consecration ceremony, with traffic diverted to alternate routes | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 30: Major traffic changes have been implemented for the next three days between Balkum Naka on Saket Marg and Kalwa Creek Naka.

Trimandir consecration ceremony

The Pran Pratistha (consecration ceremony) of the Trimandir constructed on the Balkum–Saket road has been organised. Due to this ceremony, heavy traffic has been banned on the route from Balkum Naka to Kalwa Creek Naka for the next three days, from January 30 to February 1. Traffic will be diverted through alternative routes in the city, which may increase the vehicular load on these routes and lead to congestion.

Cancer hospital and mandir project

At the Balkum Municipal Global Building premises, work on the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital and the Trimandir was undertaken two-and-a-half years ago through the joint efforts of the Dada Bhagwan Parivar, Mahavir Jain Trust and the Thane Municipal Corporation. The work on the Trimandir has now been completed, and its consecration ceremony has been scheduled from January 30 to February 1.

Traffic diversion announced

As heavy vehicles regularly ply on this route, traffic congestion is expected during the temple consecration ceremony. Taking this into account, Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Traffic Branch, has implemented traffic changes.

For the next three days, from 7 am on January 30 to 8 pm on February 1, heavy vehicles will be banned from plying on the route between Balkum Naka and Kalwa Creek Naka. Such traffic has been diverted to alternate routes in the city.

Police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, green corridor vehicles, oxygen and gas vehicles, and vehicles providing essential services have been exempted from these restrictions.

Details of traffic changes

For goods vehicles travelling from Kalwa Creek Naka towards Balkum via Saket, entry has been closed at the Mahalaxmi Temple near Saket Complex. These vehicles will be directed to their destinations via the Mumbai Highway from the Mahalaxmi Temple at Saket Complex.

For goods vehicles travelling from Kasheli towards Saket via Balkum, entry has been closed at Balkum Naka. These vehicles will proceed straight via Majiwada Prabhag Samiti Chowk to reach their destinations.

For vehicles exiting Lodha Complex in Majiwada village and travelling towards Saket, entry has been closed at the exit point of Lodha Complex. These vehicles may take a left turn at the exit point and proceed via Balkum Naka to reach their destinations, or take a U-turn at the exit point and travel via Majiwada Golden Naka.

