Thane Civic Body Power Equation Sealed As Shinde Sena Finalises Sharmila Pimpalolkar As Mayor, BJP Settles For Deputy Mayor Post | VIDEO

Shinde Sena's Sharmila Pimpolkar Set To Become Thane Mayor (L), BJP's Krishna Patil Deputy Mayor (R); Both Elected Unopposed | X - @PratapSarnaik

Thane, Jan 30: The political equation for establishing power in the Thane Municipal Corporation has finally reached its final stage, and it has become clear that the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction’s claim to the mayor’s post is confirmed. As Thursday was the last day to file nomination papers for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, there was considerable movement and excitement in Thane’s political circles since morning.

Shiv Sena finalises mayoral candidate

After discussions that had been going on for many days, information has finally emerged that the Shiv Sena has finalised the name of Sharmila Pimpalolkar for the post of mayor. With this, the dominance of the Shinde Sena in Thane’s politics has become even more prominent.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | Newly elected mayor, Sharmila Pipolkar Gaikwad says, "I want to work for the development of Thane..." https://t.co/IPAy11xRrZ pic.twitter.com/eBLBsgKcsB — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2026

Key meeting at Thane Municipal Corporation

To finalise the face of the mayor, an important meeting of all women corporators of the Shiv Sena was held in the mayor’s cabin at the Thane Municipal Corporation. Vimal Bhoir, Sharmila Pimpalkar and Dr Darshan Jankare, the main contenders for the mayor’s post, were present at the meeting.

#WATCH | Meeting For The Post Of Mayor Of Thane Held In The Presence Of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, MP Naresh Mhaske, And Others#ThaneNews #Maharashtra #Mayor #EknathShinde #PratapSarnaik pic.twitter.com/5NvIrXvLlk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 30, 2026

After prolonged discussions and internal deliberations, the party leadership finally approved the name of Sharmila Pimpalkar. It is being discussed that senior party leaders took the decision keeping in mind the numbers, experience and acceptability at the local level.

BJP settles for deputy mayor’s post

On the other hand, the BJP, which had initially adopted an aggressive stance, now appears ready to join the ruling arrangement. By relinquishing its claim to the mayor’s post, the BJP has agreed to settle for the deputy mayor’s position.

BJP’s Krishna Patil has been directed to file the nomination form for the deputy mayor’s post, clearing the way for the formation of power in Thane. It is said that the BJP has accepted this compromise to retain a share in power, even without securing the mayor’s post.

🗓️ ३० जानेवारी २०२६ | 📍 ठाणे



ठाणे महापालिकेच्या महापौर पदासाठी सौ. शर्मिला पिंपळोलकर व उपमहापौर पदासाठी श्री. कृष्णा पाटील यांचा आज अर्ज दाखल करण्यात आला. यावेळी शिवसेनेचे मुख्यनेते तथा उपमुख्यमंत्री मा. ना. श्री. एकनाथ शिंदे साहेबांसह उपस्थित राहिलो.



यावेळी खासदार श्री.… pic.twitter.com/volBg3oiV7 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) January 30, 2026

Thane Municipal Corporation numbers

In the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, the Shinde faction secured 75 seats, while the BJP won 28 seats. Based on these numbers, the Shinde faction had clearly stated at the local level that it would not give the mayor’s post to the BJP even for a year, let alone for two years, according to sources.

The BJP had initially demanded a two-and-a-half-year mayoral term, but due to the Shiv Sena’s firm stance, the BJP was eventually forced to step back. As a result, the mayor’s post in Thane has gone to the Shiv Sena.

BJP eyes other power centres

After missing out on the mayor’s post, the BJP has shifted its focus to other power centres within the municipal corporation. The party has staked claim to the Standing Committee, Transport Committee, various subject committees, ward committees and the Education Board.

It is learnt that the Shinde faction has offered the BJP the deputy mayor’s post and a division of the chairmanship of subject and ward committees between the two parties for periods of three and two years. There are indications that positive discussions have taken place between the two sides on this proposal.

Overall, the deadlock over the formation of power in the Thane Municipal Corporation appears to be ending, with the Shinde faction’s dominance clearly visible. Sharmila Pimpalolkar’s election as mayor is considered almost certain, while Krishna Patil from the BJP is likely to be appointed deputy mayor.

With nominations filed, the formation of power has effectively been sealed, and political equations in Thane now appear to be moving towards stability.

