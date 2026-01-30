Liquor Worth ₹1.47 Crore Seized In Thane, One Arrested For Illegal Transport From Goa

Liquor Worth Rs 1.47 Crore Seized In Thane, One Arrested For Illegal Transport From Goa | Representational Image

he Maharashtra excise department has seized foreign liquor worth Rs 1.47 crore and arrested one person in Thane district for illegally transporting alcohol into the state from Goa. The operation was carried out on January 27 following specific intelligence inputs received by the department.

According to officials, the seizure highlights the scale of illegal liquor movement across state borders and the growing vigilance by enforcement agencies along major highways.

Truck Intercepted On Nashik Mumbai Highway

Divisional Deputy Commissioner of Excise for the Konkan division, Pradeep Pawar, said the excise team acted on reliable information and laid a trap near a petrol pump close to Sonale village on the Nashik Mumbai Highway in Bhiwandi taluka.

During the operation, officers stopped a truck that appeared to be transporting general goods. A detailed inspection revealed that the rear portion of the vehicle had been modified to conceal cartons of foreign liquor.

Large Quantity Of Liquor Found Hidden

Upon checking the truck, the excise team discovered 1,400 boxes of foreign liquor manufactured in Goa. The consignment was being moved without valid permits or documentation, confirming that it was meant for illegal sale within Maharashtra.

Officials said the liquor had been carefully hidden to avoid detection during routine checks, indicating a planned attempt to bypass excise controls.

Accused Arrested Under Prohibition Act

Following the seizure, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. One individual was arrested in connection with the case and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the network.

The excise department also seized the truck used for transportation and a mobile phone belonging to the accused, which is expected to provide leads into the supply chain and possible buyers.

Value Of Seized Goods Runs Into Crores

Officials stated that the seized liquor stock alone is valued at approximately Rs 1.47 crore, while the truck used for transportation is estimated to be worth around Rs 25 lakh.

Authorities said enforcement efforts will continue along key transport routes to curb illegal liquor movement and prevent revenue loss to the state.

