Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves broke into a wine shop by breaking the wall of the shop and tampering with the shutter, and made off with liquor and cash worth around Rs 6 lakh. The incident occurred at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur in the wee hours of Tuesday. The entire incident of the theft was recorded on CCTV.

According to the details, Hitesh Vasu Malkani runs a liquor shop named ‘John Wine Shop’ in Pandharpur on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar National Highway. On Monday, Malkani closed his shop at night and went home. The thieves broke into the shop by breaking the wall and tampering with the shutter at around 2 am on Tuesday. They then took away expensive liquor worth around Rs 20,000 and cash, with the total loss amounting to around Rs 6 lakh.

In the morning, Malkani went to the shop and found that the shutter had been tampered with and the wall was broken. He immediately informed the police about it. MIDC Waluj police and the crime branch visited and inspected the spot. The police have seized the CCTV footage and are trying to trace the thieves.

The thieves have been captured on CCTV and are seen roaming in the surrounding area at around 2 am. Their faces were covered with handkerchiefs.