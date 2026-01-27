 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen

The incident occurred at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur in the wee hours of Tuesday. The entire incident of the theft was recorded on CCTV

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves broke into a wine shop by breaking the wall of the shop and tampering with the shutter, and made off with liquor and cash worth around Rs 6 lakh. The incident occurred at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur in the wee hours of Tuesday. The entire incident of the theft was recorded on CCTV.

According to the details, Hitesh Vasu Malkani runs a liquor shop named ‘John Wine Shop’ in Pandharpur on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar National Highway. On Monday, Malkani closed his shop at night and went home. The thieves broke into the shop by breaking the wall and tampering with the shutter at around 2 am on Tuesday. They then took away expensive liquor worth around Rs 20,000 and cash, with the total loss amounting to around Rs 6 lakh.

Read Also
Pune Targets 1,500 km Cycling Network; Pune Grand Tour To Be Annual Event, Announces District...
article-image

In the morning, Malkani went to the shop and found that the shutter had been tampered with and the wall was broken. He immediately informed the police about it. MIDC Waluj police and the crime branch visited and inspected the spot. The police have seized the CCTV footage and are trying to trace the thieves.

The thieves have been captured on CCTV and are seen roaming in the surrounding area at around 2 am. Their faces were covered with handkerchiefs.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Ranks Fourth Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra In 150-Day E-Governance Reforms Evaluation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Ranks Fourth Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra In 150-Day E-Governance Reforms Evaluation
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Thane News: Tribal Residents Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park Protest Outside Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Residence Over Demolitions
Thane News: Tribal Residents Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park Protest Outside Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Residence Over Demolitions
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

150-Day Action Plan Success: Jalgaon Collector’s Office Ranked No.1 In State
150-Day Action Plan Success: Jalgaon Collector’s Office Ranked No.1 In State
Pune Drug Bust: 9.6 Kg Narcotic Substance Seized, Police Constable Among 4 Arrested
Pune Drug Bust: 9.6 Kg Narcotic Substance Seized, Police Constable Among 4 Arrested
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6...
‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam In Nanded Showcases Sacrifice, Humanity & Communal Harmony
‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam In Nanded Showcases Sacrifice, Humanity & Communal Harmony
Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Names Nilesh Nikam As Group Leader In Pune Civic Body; Likely To Be PMC’s...
Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Names Nilesh Nikam As Group Leader In Pune Civic Body; Likely To Be PMC’s...