150-Day Action Plan Success: Jalgaon Collector's Office Ranked No.1 In State

Jalgaon: In the "150-Day Action Plan" campaign implemented under the guidance of the state government with the objective of making the administration more people-oriented, efficient, transparent, and technology-based, the Jalgaon Collector's office has achieved remarkable success, securing the first rank in the state.

The Quality Council of India (QCI) evaluated all government offices in the state based on seven comprehensive criteria, and the Jalgaon Collector's office received 188 out of 200 points in this evaluation. The results were announced on Republic Day.

The main objectives of this campaign were to provide citizens with easy, fast, and timely access to government services, to promote industries, and to increase the efficiency of government employees. Accordingly, the Collector's office successfully implemented various initiatives including website modernisation, effective implementation of the 'Aaple Sarkar' system, 100% use of e-office, digital dashboard, WhatsApp chatbot service, and innovative use of artificial intelligence and GIS technology.

The official website of the Collector's office, jalgaon.gov.in, has been developed in an updated, fast, and citizen-centric manner and is compatible with all devices, including mobile phones. Information in Marathi, AI-based translation facilities, accessibility for persons with disabilities, cybersecurity, and adherence to GIGW (Guidelines for Indian Government Websites) standards ensure safe and easy access to government information for citizens. This has increased transparency and significantly reduced the need for citizens to visit the office in person.

Nineteen notified services have been made fully available online on the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal, and the entire process, from application acceptance to decision-making and service delivery, is being implemented digitally. The first and second appeal mechanisms, the grievance redressal system, and awareness campaigns have further strengthened citizens' trust. The e-office system has expedited file management, application tracking, and decision-making processes, reducing unnecessary delays.

For transparency and effective monitoring of work, a separate dashboard has been developed at the district level and integrated with the Hon'ble Chief Minister's dashboard. Jalgaon district is the only district in Maharashtra to have this integration with the Hon'ble Chief Minister's dashboard. Since real-time information on various schemes and programs is available on this dashboard, planning and decision-making processes have become more effective. AI systems have been used for crowd management and security in hospitals. Office work has been made easier and faster by using technologies like NotebookLM to prepare summaries of government decisions, notes, and draft correspondence.

The district administration has created a local database of health, education, water resources, infrastructure, and government properties using extensive GIS technology. Mapping, planning, and resource management have become more accurate through more than 20 GIS layers, helping to increase efficiency in various projects. All these initiatives have increased speed, transparency, and accountability in service delivery, resulting in a significant increase in citizen satisfaction. The Jalgaon district administration has set an example of technology-based, citizen-centric, and effective governance.

For this remarkable achievement, the District Collector, Rohan Ghuge, was specially honoured by the Guardian Minister of Jalgaon district, Hon. Gulabrao Patil, at the main Republic Day government ceremony, and it was announced that the state government will soon organise a felicitation ceremony for the winning office.