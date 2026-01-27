 Pune To See 2°C–4°C Rise In Minimum Temperatures; IMD Predicts Warmer Nights
Chesna ShettyUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
India Metereological Department (IMD) Building | FPJ photo

Pune: The officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city is expected to experience a certain rise in temperatures over the coming days. Signalling an end to the chilly weather that has been typical through most of January.

The forecast that the meteorologists have predicted is that minimum temperatures across the city will increase by 2°C to 4°C by the end of the month. This change comes after several weeks of nights that were colder than usual, which brought foggy mornings and a noticeable winter chill to many parts of the region.

In central Pune areas like Shivajinagar, night lows are likely to reach around 14°C to 15°C by January 30, while Lohegaon and nearby localities may see slightly warmer night temperatures ranging between 17°C and 18°C. Recent readings show that temperatures have already been trending above the seasonal average, with Shivajinagar recording around 13.2°C and Lohegaon around 16.5°C. The expected increase in cloud cover during evenings is one reason cited for the rise in minimum temperatures, as clouds help retain heat overnight.

IMD officials also noted that after January 26, morning skies are likely to be clearer, which should improve visibility while still keeping early-hour temperatures comfortable.

Although daytime temperatures are not forecast to climb dramatically, residents are expected to notice a lessening of the cold nights, especially in the city’s core areas. Some mild fog may still form in early mornings in low-lying or open areas.

