Pune Targets 1,500 km Cycling Network; Pune Grand Tour To Be Annual Event, Announces District Collector Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Pune: The Pune District administration, alongside the Public Works Department (PWD), has proposed a very ambitious goal for the growth of the existing network of cycling routes to about 1,500 km for next year’s major cycling event. This is a major jump from the current 437 km of roads being prepared.

According to Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, the international-level Pune Grand Tour, recognised under the UCI 2.2 category and hosted in India for the first time, will now be organised every year. The huge success of the first-ever cycling event has pushed efforts to build high-quality roads suitable for professional cycling within a tight schedule. Dudi explained that contractors will be obliged to maintain all the improved roads even after the cycling event concludes. Since the expanded route will be used again next year, everyone involved is expected to keep the roads in good condition year-round.

Residents noted that roads which were once rough and potholed have been transformed quickly, and rural areas are now seeing better connectivity and safer surfaces for both cyclists and daily commuters. The expanded network aims to showcase scenic countryside landscapes while benefiting local mobility long after the race is over.

These extensive cycling tracks are common in Western countries, but this is a huge development for Pune. Following the event’s strong reception, they intend to make it an annual fixture. Inspired by iconic races like the Tour de France, the Pune Grand Tour aims to offer a visually striking and competitive experience that highlights rural landscapes, cleaner villages, and professional-grade road cycling opportunities.

According to Bharatkumar Baviskar, superintending engineer of PWD Pune, the road improvements include widening narrow stretches, adding safety features like guardrails, and laying smooth bitumen surfaces, particularly in hilly sections and on bridges, to meet the requirements of competitive cycling. Side shoulders were strengthened to match the carriageway level, and full-width pavers were used to ensure smooth riding quality across the entire route.

Contractors responsible for this work also have to maintain these roads for several years after completion, ensuring they remain in good condition. Officials also pointed out that beyond supporting the cycling event, the enhanced roads are expected to greatly improve everyday connectivity and safety for local commuters in rural and semi-urban areas.

Under the terms of their contracts, companies will be responsible for maintaining these upgraded stretches until at least 2031 as part of a defect liability clause. This means that the roads should not need routine government maintenance for the next five years, as the contractors are obligated to keep them in good shape.