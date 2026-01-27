Pune: Towing Operator Attacks Resident With Helmet After Parking Dispute In Hinjawadi

Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A scuffle broke out between a local resident and a man towing vehicles parked in a no-parking zone in Pune District’s Hinjawadi area on Saturday evening. The situation escalated when the towing operator allegedly attacked the resident with a helmet, striking him on the head.

Tejas Bhausaheb Aher (31, Wakad; originally from Nashik) has complained to the Hinjawadi Police Station. Police have booked towing operator Rushikesh Pawar (27). He is currently absconding, and his details are currently unknown.

The case has been registered under the BNS sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 324 (mischief).

According to police reports, the complainant had parked his Honda SP 125 bike near the Saundarya Garden - Kitchen & Bar Restaurant on the Wakad Hinjawadi Road. Due to the road being busy, the entire area is a no-parking zone. On Saturday evening at around 6.45 PM, the towing vehicle belonging to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) traffic branch.

Police said that a little while after the vehicle was picked up, the complainant came to the spot and requested his vehicle to be given to him. The complaint states that the complainant was ready to pay the fine, but the towing operator still asked him to come to the depot and pay the fine.

The FIR states that the towing operator began arguing with the complainant and his wife. A scuffle broke out, and the towing operator allegedly attacked the complainant with a helmet on the head. He also reportedly hurled verbal abuse towards the complainant and his wife. The complainant’s wife, allegedly recording the altercation, was confronted by the accused, who also then went on to snatch her phone and throw it on the road, says the complaint.

Hinjawadi Police have registered a complaint in this regard, and further investigation is being done by Assistant Police Inspector Wangnekar.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, said, “We are aware of the incident. Action is being taken against the towing operator. The course of action will be decided by senior officials, as an internal investigation and assessment are currently underway.”

Contractor Assaulted by a Gang of Five in Nigdi

A group of five individuals brutally assaulted a man with bamboo sticks due to an old dispute and a struggle for dominance. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Nigdi area.

Jitendra Shantilal Chhabra (52, Chinchwad) filed a complaint at the Nigdi Police Station. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Ganesh Madhav Biradar (28, Chinchwad), Bhushan Suryakant Sonawane (20, Akurdi), Yash Sanjay Thackeray (23, Chinchwad), Krishna Tanaji Jagtap (26, Nigdi), and Yogesh Rudra (25, Charholi).

According to the police, the complainant was heading home after meeting a friend when the suspects formed an unlawful assembly and intercepted him. Taunting him by saying, "You've become too arrogant," the suspects proceeded to strike him violently on his back and legs with bamboo sticks.

The complainant sustained injuries in the attack. The police have already arrested three of the suspects, and the Nigdi Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.