 Latur Police Arrest Five Youths Who Fled After Pune Murder, Nabbed During Republic Day Eve Patrolling
Latur Police Arrest Five Youths Who Fled After Pune Murder, Nabbed During Republic Day Eve Patrolling

Latur Police arrested five youths aged between 18 and 20 who allegedly murdered a young man in Pune’s Kharadi area on January 24. The suspects were detained on Republic Day eve after being spotted behaving suspiciously during routine patrolling. Their identities were confirmed through the Pune Police WhatsApp group. A case has been registered under BNS and Arms Act provisions.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Police have arrested five persons, aged between 18 and 20 years, who fled to Latur district in central Maharashtra after allegedly murdering a young man in Pune. | Representational Image

Latur: Police have arrested five persons, aged between 18 and 20 years, who fled to Latur district in central Maharashtra after allegedly murdering a young man in Pune, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken by the Latur police 'Charlie' team on the eve of Republic Day, following suspicious movements spotted during routine patrolling.

According to the officials, on Sunday, the Charlie squad from the MIDC Police Station was conducting patrolling between Bhambari Chowk and Sai Naka Ring Road in Latur city when it spotted five persons sitting suspiciously under a tree in front of a petrol pump.

When questioned, they gave evasive replies, leading police to detain them. The team then shared their photographs on the official Pune Police WhatsApp group. Within minutes, it was revealed that all five were involved in the murder of a young man in the Kharadi area of Pune on January 24, the officials said.

article-image

The motive behind the murder was not yet known.

A case was registered against them at Pune's Wagholi Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS for murder, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

A Pune Police team later arrived in Latur and took custody of the accused, all residents of the western Maharashtra district, around 350km from here.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

