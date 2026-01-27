 Andheri Fire: Balcony Blaze In 21-Storey Residential Tower Sparks Panic, Locals Suspect Firecracker | Video
A fire broke out on the ninth-floor balcony of a 21-storey Tapasya building in Andheri West on Monday evening, triggering panic among residents. Locals alleged a firecracker from a nearby procession caused the blaze, though officials said the cause is under investigation. The fire was reported at 6.40 pm and doused by 12.55 am.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
A fire erupted in a balcony of an apartment in a 21-floored residential high-rise on Monday evening, triggering a panic situation among local residents. | X @NikitaChokshi2 & Instagram| Original audio

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a balcony of an apartment in a 21-floored residential high-rise on Monday evening, triggering a panic situation among local residents. Locals allege that the fire broke out due to a fire cracker bust. The incident took place in Tapasya building in SVP Nagar, Near Four Bunglows. The fire confined to a balcony on the ninth floor, officials from disaster management cell said. No injury was reported.

Fire Limited to Ninth Floor

The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 6.40 pm, and the fire was doused at 12.55 am. "There was a procession carried on the road in the evening. The locals claim that there were fire crackers busted during the processing, and a cracker similar to a rocket entered the balcony, which caused the blaze," said Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association.

However, officials have not confirmed the cause of fire, saying the investigation is underway.

article-image

Residents Blame Procession

"The fire is confined to 9th floor balcony of (G+ 21) floored high-rise Tapasya building, SVP Nagar, Near Four Bunglow, Andheri (West). The incident was reported at 6.40 pm and the fire was doused at 00.55 am. Staff from the MFB, Police, Adani Electricity 108 Ambulance, PWD and Ward staff were deployed on the site," said the report from disaster management cell.

Another minor incident of fire was reported in a high-rise on Caption Sawant, Andheri on Monday evening. No injury was reported.

