Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 27, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies With Light Showers; AQI Drops To 219

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced a cold, cloudy morning on Tuesday, 27th January 2026, with certain regions witnessing light showers, yet despite the pleasant morning, a thick layer of fog hung over the city. The city has observed a decrease in the Air Quality Level (AQI) in a single day, increasing visibility and making the outdoors safer for early morning commuters.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies for Mumbai, with temperatures hovering between 16°C and 29 °C. The temperature range has remained largely consistent throughout the week, with barely any fluctuations.

Improving AQI Offers Relief to Mumbai:

Mumbai witnessed a noticeable improvement in its air quality levels, bringing some relief after a huge rise in the AQI that was observed in the last two day. According to data from AQI.in, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 219, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category.

Despite remaining way above the desirable range, this marks a clear improvement compared to the past two days, especially the previous day, where the air quality had slipped into the ‘Severe’ category. There remains a scope for improvement, which could help bring the pollution levels down to safer limits.

Om Siddhivinayak Society Touching The 400 Mark:

A total of 6 regions in Mumbai are reporting AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category, with Om Siddhivinayak Society at 397 (Severe), almost touching the 400 mark. This is followed by Sindhi Society, Swastik Park, B S Ambedkar Nagar, Shell Colony and Juhu Tara, each at 346, 311, 305, 305 and 303, respectively.

On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarter is reporting an AQI of ‘50’ categorised as ‘good’, which is a clear indicator that there is hope for regions across Mumbai. Following behind is Vidya Nagar, Mulund West, Louis Wadi and Powai with AQIs of 92 (Moderate), 103 (Poor), 110 (Poor) and 133 (Poor), respectively.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

