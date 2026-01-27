'He Was Kind & Calm, Never Fought With Anyone': Malad Local Train Murder Victim Alok Singh's Sister Breaks Down After Brother's Killing

Victim Alok Singh (L), Accused Omkar Shinde (R) |

Mumbai: The brutal killing of college professor Alok Singh inside a Mumbai local train has left his family devastated, with his sister Pooja Singh’s emotional account emerging as the central focus of the tragedy.

Speaking to Maharashtra Times after her brother was stabbed to death at Malad railway station on Saturday, January 24, Pooja Singh described Alok as a gentle, soft-spoken and non-confrontational person who could never have imagined being drawn into violence. “My brother was very kind and calm. He never fought with anyone. I still can’t believe he is gone,” she said.

Pooja Revealed It Was Alok's Wife's Birthday On Ill-fated Day

Pooja Singh revealed that the day of the incident was especially painful for the family. “It was his wife’s birthday that day. He was supposed to return home early from college,” she said.

Recalling their close bond, she said Alok had raised and protected her since childhood. “We went to school together. If anyone said anything to me, he would always stand up for me. This was not his fault, yet he was stabbed in the stomach,” she said.

She described her brother as an honest academic who avoided conflict and was deeply committed to his work. He had recently been on election duty and would frequently call her for guidance. “He used to call me whenever he had a question. Now no one will call me anymore,” she said, breaking down.

The victim’s father, Anil Singh, also expressed grief, calling the incident the most heartbreaking moment for the family. He said his son was attacked near the station gate while alighting from the train.

Details Of The Tragic Murder

According to police, the incident occurred when Alok Singh was returning home from Narsee Monjee College. As he was getting down from a local train at Malad station, he accidentally brushed past Omkar Shinde amid the rush, leading to a brief argument. The accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Singh before fleeing the spot. Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested Omkar Shinde in the case. During interrogation, the accused reportedly told investigators that he did not realise the attack would be fatal. Further investigation is underway.

