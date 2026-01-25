 Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMalad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video

Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video

A college professor was stabbed to death following a minor argument while alighting from a local train at Malad station in Mumbai. CCTV footage showing the accused fleeing across a foot overbridge helped the Government Railway Police arrest a 27 year old labourer within 12 hours, as investigators probe commuter safety concerns.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

A chilling CCTV clip showing a man running in panic across a foot overbridge at Malad railway station has emerged as a crucial lead in the murder of a college professor who was stabbed to death inside a crowded local train on Saturday evening.

The Government Railway Police confirmed that the accused was arrested within 12 hours of the incident, bringing some relief to the shaken suburban railway commuters.

Argument Turns Fatal On Busy Platform

The victim, Alok Kumar Singh, 33, a professor at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, was travelling on a Borivali bound local train when a minor argument reportedly broke out as passengers were alighting at Malad station around 6 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video
Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video
India U-19 Growing In Confidence & Showing Maturity, Says Captain Ayush Mhatre After NZ Win
India U-19 Growing In Confidence & Showing Maturity, Says Captain Ayush Mhatre After NZ Win
WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On January 27
WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On January 27
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Investigators said the disagreement escalated suddenly. In a shocking turn of events, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Singh in the stomach on platform number one. Amid the chaos of the evening rush, the attacker fled, leaving the professor critically injured on the platform.

Singh was rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him brought dead.

CCTV Footage Helps Track Accused

CCTV footage from Malad railway station showed a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans running across a foot overbridge moments after the attack. The visuals, coupled with eyewitness accounts, helped police identify the suspect as Omkar Eknath Shinde, 27, a daily wage labourer working as a metal polisher.

Shinde was arrested from the Kurar area in Mumbai’s western suburbs early Sunday morning. Officials said he had attempted to blend into nearby residential areas after fleeing the station.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old NM College Professor Stabbed To Death On Borivali–Churchgate Local Train...
article-image

Witness Accounts And Ongoing Probe

Several commuters present in the train compartment witnessed both the argument and the assault. Police are recording their statements and analysing CCTV footage from previous stations on the route to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Shinde has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are also working to recover the exact weapon used in the attack.

College Community In Shock

Singh lived in Malad East with his wife and had been teaching mathematics and statistics in the junior college section since 2024. Colleagues described him as calm, soft spoken and deeply committed to his students.

The brutal killing has sparked concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai’s local trains, once again highlighting how everyday travel can turn tragic in moments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After...
Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After...
Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Banned JUUL E-Cigarettes Worth ₹42.04 Lakh In Chirabazar; One Arrested
Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Banned JUUL E-Cigarettes Worth ₹42.04 Lakh In Chirabazar; One Arrested
'We Will Paint Entire Maharashtra Green': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel After Sahar Shaikh’s Mumbra...
'We Will Paint Entire Maharashtra Green': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel After Sahar Shaikh’s Mumbra...
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
'Welcomed Yungblud With Aarti Ki Thali': Woman's Video Of Applying 'Tika' To Musician Goes Viral -...
'Welcomed Yungblud With Aarti Ki Thali': Woman's Video Of Applying 'Tika' To Musician Goes Viral -...