Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video

A chilling CCTV clip showing a man running in panic across a foot overbridge at Malad railway station has emerged as a crucial lead in the murder of a college professor who was stabbed to death inside a crowded local train on Saturday evening.

The Government Railway Police confirmed that the accused was arrested within 12 hours of the incident, bringing some relief to the shaken suburban railway commuters.

Argument Turns Fatal On Busy Platform

The victim, Alok Kumar Singh, 33, a professor at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, was travelling on a Borivali bound local train when a minor argument reportedly broke out as passengers were alighting at Malad station around 6 pm.

Investigators said the disagreement escalated suddenly. In a shocking turn of events, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Singh in the stomach on platform number one. Amid the chaos of the evening rush, the attacker fled, leaving the professor critically injured on the platform.

Singh was rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him brought dead.

CCTV Footage Helps Track Accused

CCTV footage from Malad railway station showed a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans running across a foot overbridge moments after the attack. The visuals, coupled with eyewitness accounts, helped police identify the suspect as Omkar Eknath Shinde, 27, a daily wage labourer working as a metal polisher.

Shinde was arrested from the Kurar area in Mumbai’s western suburbs early Sunday morning. Officials said he had attempted to blend into nearby residential areas after fleeing the station.

Witness Accounts And Ongoing Probe

Several commuters present in the train compartment witnessed both the argument and the assault. Police are recording their statements and analysing CCTV footage from previous stations on the route to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Shinde has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are also working to recover the exact weapon used in the attack.

College Community In Shock

Singh lived in Malad East with his wife and had been teaching mathematics and statistics in the junior college section since 2024. Colleagues described him as calm, soft spoken and deeply committed to his students.

The brutal killing has sparked concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai’s local trains, once again highlighting how everyday travel can turn tragic in moments.