Mumbai BMC Poll Results: Sena UBT Corporator Milind Vaidya, 40 Others Booked For Unauthorised Victory Rally In Mahim | Details Here

Mumbai: Newly-elected Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Milind Vaidya who won from Mahim's Ward 182, has been allegedly booked for holding an unauthorised victory procession. Along with Vaidya, his associates too were booked for the victory procession at Mahim in central Mumbai.

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls 2026, Milind Vaidya won from ward number 182 with 14,248 votes.

According to news agency PTI report, a police official said that prohibitory orders were in force until midnight on January 26, due to which Mahim police had denied permission for a victory rally on January 18. However, fresh applications made on January 22 and 24 which were were also rejected.

Despite this, Vaidya and his associates held a victory procession in the Mahim area on January 24 between 5.30 pm and 8 pm, using loudspeakers and bursting firecrackers, the police official told the agency.

The Mahim police then booked Vaidya, Vinay Akre, Avirat Shinde, Santosh Surve, Deepak Sawant and more than 40 others for unlawful assembly and violating prohibitory orders.

Currently, there is no reaction from the corporator or his associates on the unauthorised victory procession. A video of the procession has been posted on his official social media handles.

Who were contesting from Ward 182?

Milind Vaidya from Sena UBT was contesting against BJP's Rajan Parkar, and Independent candidates Mahesh Dhanmehar and Vaidya Milind Hareshwar.

Who Won In 2017 BMC Polls?

From Ward No 182, in the 2017 BMC Polls, the contest was mainly against the undivided Shiv Sena vs MNS. Securing over 6000 votes, Milind from the then undivided Shiv Sena had won from Ward No 182, followed by the MNS candidate Rajan Parkar, who had secured 5476 votes. Congress candidates Adil Parkar had secured 3214 votes while BJP's Vilas Ambekar had secured 2685 votes.

