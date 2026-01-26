Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik

Palghar To Become Progressive District, Says Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik |

Palghar: The 77th Republic Day of India was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Police Parade Ground, Kolgaon, Palghar, where Forest Minister and Guardian Minister of Palghar district, Ganesh Naik, hoisted the National Flag at the main government ceremony.

Palghar to Emerge as a Progressive District

Addressing the gathering, Naik expressed confidence that Palghar district would soon emerge as a progressive district not only in Maharashtra but also at the national level, through the combined efforts of the district administration and active public participation.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Dr. Hemant Savara, MLAs Rajendra Gavit and Sneha Dubey-Pandit, District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, Zilla Parishad CEO Manoj Ranade, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Additional SP Vinayak Narale, senior officials, students from schools and colleges, and a large number of citizens.

Padma Shri for Bhiklya Dhinda: A Matter of District Pride

Naik congratulated veteran tribal Tarpa musician Bhiklya Dhinda on being announced as a Padma Shri awardee, calling it a proud moment for Palghar district.

Palghar Tops Maharashtra in MGNREGS Implementation

Highlighting development initiatives, the Guardian Minister stated that Palghar district has secured first rank in Maharashtra in the effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Over 1.25 lakh families have received wages amounting to ₹134 crore, helping curb migration, promote women’s self-reliance and strengthen the rural economy.

Under the proposed VB-G-RAM-G scheme, employment for 125 days is being planned. Naik emphasized that MGNREGS outcomes must be sustainable, environment-friendly and focused on self-reliant village development.

Bamboo Plantation and Water Conservation Initiatives

Under the ambitious bamboo plantation programme, more than 10 lakh saplings have already been planted. The project aims to generate nearly ₹50 crore in income for farmers through the production of one crore bamboo plants over the next three years.

The Minister also highlighted the success of the JalTara water conservation initiative, which prevents soil erosion and enables storage of up to 3.5 lakh litres of water at a time. Nearly three lakh JalTaras are proposed across the district.

Palghar has made significant progress under the 10-crore tree plantation drive, completing 45 lakh plantations against a target of 50 lakh trees.

Value Addition for GI-Tagged Bahadoli Jamun

An integrated modern processing centre is being established for the GI-tagged Bahadoli Jamun, Palghar’s signature produce. Frozen jamun pulp, seed powder and health vinegar will be produced and marketed through Mahabrand, Van Dhan Kendras and e-commerce platforms, ensuring direct benefits to tribal communities.

Leadership in Forest Rights Act Implementation

Under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, Palghar has approved 51,529 individual and community claims covering 60,000 hectares, placing the district among the leading regions in the country.

Major Infrastructure Projects to Accelerate Growth

The Minister expressed confidence that major infrastructure projects such as the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway, Alibaug–Virar Multi-Modal Corridor, Bullet Train, Dedicated Freight Corridor, and Dahanu–Virar rail connectivity would significantly accelerate Palghar’s development. He also stated that the proposed Vadhavan deep-sea port and logistics park would generate lakhs of employment opportunities.

Governance, Welfare and Social Security Initiatives

Under the SVAMITVA scheme, drone surveys have been completed in 833 villages, with 50,000 property cards and 16,000 title deeds distributed. Welfare initiatives such as Labour Welfare schemes, Lek Ladki Yojana, PVTG development, nutrition eradication drives, sickle-cell screening and elephantiasis elimination campaigns are strengthening social security.

Effective Grievance Redressal through Janta Darbar

Through Janta Darbars, action has been completed on 1,853 out of 2,065 applications, providing relief to nearly 90 per cent of applicants. The Minister announced that Janta Darbars would be conducted in all talukas in the coming period.

Awards and Grand Republic Day Parade

On the occasion, certificates of appreciation were presented to officers, employees and students for exemplary service. A grand parade by police personnel, women police, home guards, traffic police, riot control units, rapid response teams, dog squad and emergency services was held, paying tribute to the National Flag.

Foundation Stone Laid for New APMC Office Building

Later in the day, Naik also laid the foundation stone for the new Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) office building at Nandore Naka, Palghar.

Naik stated that the new building would ensure planned, transparent and farmer-centric development, benefiting farmers, traders and all stakeholders. He directed officials to construct a facility equipped with shops, stalls and modern amenities.

Reiterating his inclusive approach, Naik said development would go beyond caste and language and assured that no farmer or trader would be left behind, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Healthcare Initiative in Boisar

The Guardian Minister also inaugurated the Swarogya Clinic at Boisar, while teams from the fire department and various schools participated in the day’s programmes.

