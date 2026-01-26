 WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day

WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day

Mumbai marked India’s 77th Republic Day with grand patriotic celebrations as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Gateway of India and several landmarks were illuminated in tricolour lights. Official ceremonies, cultural programmes and parades were held citywide. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the national flag at Shivaji Park during state-level celebrations amid tight security.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: As India marked its 77th Republic Day, Mumbai joined the celebrations with a striking display of patriotism. The iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link was illuminated in the tricolours of the Indian national flag. The iconic sea bridge, glowing in saffron, white, green and blue against the night skyline, drew attention from commuters and onlookers.

Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India and several other locations were also illuminated in the vibrant colours of the Indian tricolour. Across the city today, Republic Day celebrations unfolded at several prominent public grounds, civic centres and transport hubs from the early hours of the day. Official ceremonies featuring flag hoisting, parades and cultural programmes were also held.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, CISF drills to folk dances were performed to celebrate the 77th Republic Day in grand style.

CM Fadnavis Unfurls Tricolour In Mumbai's Shivaji Park

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day
WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day
Nat Sciver-Brunt Scripts History With First-Ever Century Of WPL In MI Vs RCB Match In Vadodara
Nat Sciver-Brunt Scripts History With First-Ever Century Of WPL In MI Vs RCB Match In Vadodara
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty

Mumbai witnessed patriotic fervour and ceremonial grandeur as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the national flag at Shivaji Park in Dadar during the state-level celebrations. The event was held amid tight security and attended by senior government officials, police personnel, and citizens.

While addressing the gathering after the flag-hoisting ceremony, Chief Minister Fadnavis extended Republic Day greetings to the people of Maharashtra and the nation. “I pray that our Republic and democracy remain strong and everlasting.” He also expressed deep respect for Dr B. R. Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly, stating that they gifted India one of the world’s finest constitutions.

Moreover, the CM also spoke about the government’s focus on farmers’ welfare, stating that substantial assistance has been extended to ensure their prosperity. 

The 77th Republic Day was also marked with ceremonial honours at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, where the Municipal Commissioner hoisted the national flag in the presence of senior civic officials and staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day
WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District:...
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District:...
Mumbai Republic Day Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Alleges Muslim Residents Attacked Children For...
Mumbai Republic Day Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Alleges Muslim Residents Attacked Children For...
Mumbai: Former BEST Employees To Launch Indefinite Chain Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan From January...
Mumbai: Former BEST Employees To Launch Indefinite Chain Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan From January...
Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day 2026
Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day 2026