Relief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14 More Food Plazas To Start Soon | Know Details Here

Samruddhi Expressway |

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which significantly reduces travel time between Mumbai and Nashik, have been facing major inconvenience due to the lack of toilets, petrol pumps, and food and water facilities since its inception. Now, a report has stated that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is set to operationalise 22 food plazas over the next three months. Notably, out of these 22 plazas, eight are already operational, while the remaining 14 will become functional within the next three months, a report by Loksatta.com stated.

Read Also Nashik: Thousands Of Tribal Farmers Begin Long March To Mumbai Over Pending Demands

Where are the current eight food plazas located?

The eight operational food plazas have started functioning on both sides at Vargadi and Maral, along with a single side at Mandwa, Waifal, Manakpur and Amne.

Where will the upcoming 14 food plazas start in the next three months?

According to the report, work is currently underway to start food plazas on the opposite sides at Manakpur, Mandwa, Waifal and Amne. In addition to this, food plazas will be set up on both sides at Dawala, Ganeshpur, Shivni, Tathod Akhtwara, Davha, Dongaon, Pokhari, Anantpur and Kadavanchi, among other locations.

Once all these 22 food plazas become operational, travelling on the Samruddhi Mahamarg is expected to become more convenient for commuters who have been complaining of the lack of facilities like toilets, drinking water, petrol pump and even food.

Earlier, the MSRDC had only planned to set up 16 food plazas on both sides of the expressway and had also floated tenders for the same. However, the plan was stalled since 2023 due to a lack of response. After the tenders received responses, work on the food plazas commenced, increasing the total number of food plazas on the Mahamarg from 16 to 22.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/