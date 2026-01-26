 Relief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14 More Food Plazas To Start Soon | Know Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRelief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14 More Food Plazas To Start Soon | Know Details Here

Relief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14 More Food Plazas To Start Soon | Know Details Here

Commuters on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which cuts travel time between Mumbai and Nashik, may soon get relief from the lack of basic amenities. The MSRDC plans to operationalise 22 food plazas, with eight already functional and 14 more set to open within three months, improving access to food, water, toilets and fuel.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Samruddhi Expressway |

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which significantly reduces travel time between Mumbai and Nashik, have been facing major inconvenience due to the lack of toilets, petrol pumps, and food and water facilities since its inception. Now, a report has stated that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is set to operationalise 22 food plazas over the next three months. Notably, out of these 22 plazas, eight are already operational, while the remaining 14 will become functional within the next three months, a report by Loksatta.com stated.

Read Also
Nashik: Thousands Of Tribal Farmers Begin Long March To Mumbai Over Pending Demands
article-image

Where are the current eight food plazas located?

The eight operational food plazas have started functioning on both sides at Vargadi and Maral, along with a single side at Mandwa, Waifal, Manakpur and Amne.

Where will the upcoming 14 food plazas start in the next three months?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Poll Results: Sena UBT Corporator Milind Vaidya, 40 Others Booked For Unauthorised Victory Rally In Mahim | Details Here
Mumbai BMC Poll Results: Sena UBT Corporator Milind Vaidya, 40 Others Booked For Unauthorised Victory Rally In Mahim | Details Here
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 26: Gautam Grills Pari Over Past Domestic Violence Claims, Noina Provokes Tulsi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 26: Gautam Grills Pari Over Past Domestic Violence Claims, Noina Provokes Tulsi
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026 Match Report: Mumbai Indians Beat RCB By 15 Runs After Nat-Sciver's Historic Ton
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026 Match Report: Mumbai Indians Beat RCB By 15 Runs After Nat-Sciver's Historic Ton
Relief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14 More Food Plazas To Start Soon | Know Details Here
Relief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14 More Food Plazas To Start Soon | Know Details Here

According to the report, work is currently underway to start food plazas on the opposite sides at Manakpur, Mandwa, Waifal and Amne. In addition to this, food plazas will be set up on both sides at Dawala, Ganeshpur, Shivni, Tathod Akhtwara, Davha, Dongaon, Pokhari, Anantpur and Kadavanchi, among other locations.

Read Also
Work To Begin Soon On ₹14,000 Crore Freight Corridor Linking Vadhavan Port With Samruddhi...
article-image

Once all these 22 food plazas become operational, travelling on the Samruddhi Mahamarg is expected to become more convenient for commuters who have been complaining of the lack of facilities like toilets, drinking water, petrol pump and even food.

Earlier, the MSRDC had only planned to set up 16 food plazas on both sides of the expressway and had also floated tenders for the same. However, the plan was stalled since 2023 due to a lack of response. After the tenders received responses, work on the food plazas commenced, increasing the total number of food plazas on the Mahamarg from 16 to 22.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Poll Results: Sena UBT Corporator Milind Vaidya, 40 Others Booked For Unauthorised...
Mumbai BMC Poll Results: Sena UBT Corporator Milind Vaidya, 40 Others Booked For Unauthorised...
Relief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14...
Relief For Commuters Travelling On Samruddhi Mahamarg! Mumbai–Nashik Commute To Get Easier As 14...
Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon
Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon
WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day
WATCH: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up In Tricolour For India’s 77th Republic Day
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District:...
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District:...