Nashik: Thousands Of Tribal Farmers Begin Long March To Mumbai Over Pending Demands | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: Thousands of farmers and farm labourers from the tribal-dominated talukas of Nashik district arrived in Nashik city yesterday. This is part of a long march being conducted under the leadership of the Kisan Sabha and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for various pending demands.

Nashik: Thousands Of Tribal Farmers Begin Long March To Mumbai Over Pending Demands | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: Thousands Of Tribal Farmers Begin Long March To Mumbai Over Pending Demands | Tejal Ghorpade

The march, led by former MLA Comrade J.P. Gavit, will proceed towards Mumbai. Tribal farmers from Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Kalwan, Surgana, and Dindori talukas have been walking for the past six days.

The protest had been ongoing outside the Dindori tehsil office for the past six days. As their demands were not met, the protesters decided to march to the Ministry in Mumbai. Thousands of tribals are participating in this farmers' and farm labourers' march that arrived in Nashik today. They are proceeding towards Mumbai from Nashik city, carrying red flags and banners and chanting slogans.

What are the main demands?

- Inclusion of names in the 7/12 land records for land rights

- Implementation of the Forest Rights Act and issuance of individual/community forest rights certificates

- Irrigation facilities for agriculture in tribal areas and loan waivers

- Guarantee of 365 days of work under MNREGA instead of 200 days

- Improvement of roads, water, electricity, education, and health facilities in tribal areas

Read Also Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station

- Action against police atrocities and false cases

- Implementation of tap water schemes in remote hamlets under the Jal Jeevan Mission

Leaders of the Kisan Sabha and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state that these demands of the tribal farmers and farm labourers have been pending for many years. The government only gives assurances, but no actual work is done. Therefore, this long march has been organised to put pressure on the ministry in Mumbai. Former MLA Comrade J. P. Gavit said, “The tribal farmer is the backbone of the country. We will not stop until they get justice. This march is not just for demands but for the very existence of the tribal community.” There is a large participation of women in the march. Many women are walking on foot with their children.

This march, which has entered Nashik city, has created a unique atmosphere in the city since this morning. The marchers will proceed along the Nashik-Mumbai highway, and they are receiving support from local activists and organisations. Upon reaching Mumbai, they plan to stage a sit-in protest in front of the Mantralaya (State Secretariat).

This long march has become a symbol of the tribal community's fight for justice, and there is an expectation that the government will address their demands as soon as possible.