Work To Begin Soon On ₹14,000 Crore Freight Corridor Linking Vadhavan Port With Samruddhi Mahamarg: Minister Bhuse | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Nashik: The Vadhavan Port will become a key hub not only for Palghar district but for the rapid economic development of the entire state and the country. The infrastructure linked to this port is progressing steadily, and work on the Vadhavan Port to Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg connector road (Freight Corridor Project) will begin soon, Minister Dadaji Bhuse informed the Assembly.



Bhuse stated that this route will play a crucial role in accelerating the state’s ambitious port development initiative. The proposed connector road is around 104–105 km long, designed as a 3+3 six-lane highway. The proposed width of the highway will be 100 meters, while the tunnels will be 80 meters wide.

Vehicles will be able to travel at 100 km per hour, significantly reducing travel time. Compared to the current distance of 183 km, the new connector will shorten the route to 104 km, saving about 78 km. Travel time of four to five hours will be reduced to just one to one-and-a-half hours.





65 Villages Including Trimbakeshwar to Be Covered

The proposed highway will pass through Dahanu, Vikramgad, Jawhar, Mokhada in Palghar district and Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district. A total of 65 villages fall along this route.

Preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is underway, and the project is expected to cost around ₹14,000 crore, Bhuse said. He added that the project will be developed only after taking into confidence all local farmers, landowners, and residents of the region.