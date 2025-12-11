Pune: PCC&I Launches India-Japan Partnership To Bridge Technology And Resources |

Pune: Dr Pramod Vahane, CEO of Vahanez Ltd., Tokyo, said on Sunday that by integrating the abundant resources available in India with Japan’s cutting-edge technology, the Progressive Council of Commerce and Industry (PCC&I) aims to create vast new opportunities for economic advancement.

Through PCC&I, young entrepreneurs will also gain guidance on Japan’s industrial discipline and management expertise, Dr. Vahane said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the India–Japan Business Meet 2025, organised by the Progressive Council of Commerce & Industry (PCC&I).

Special guest N. Dowaki, CEO of Green Renewable Energy Inc., Tokyo, graced the occasion.

Special guest N. Dowaki, CEO of Green Renewable Energy Inc., Tokyo, graced the occasion.

Elaborating further, Dr Vahane said, This initiative aims to bridge the strengths of India and Japan to create new business opportunities. By combining Japan’s advanced yet lesser-known technologies with India’s rich resources, we aim to develop new categories of economic ventures and environmentally friendly products, he opined.

India’s skilled manpower, abundant resources, availability of space, and entrepreneurial mindset complement Japan’s research-driven, technology-friendly products. Several companies from both nations are interested in capital investment.

A Japanese delegation has joined this meet. They have developed technology to produce hydrogen from waste—an important alternative energy source. The support from central authorities of both nations has boosted PCC&I’s confidence.

Speaking on occasion, N. Dowaki stated that Environmental balance and eco-friendly products are the need of the future. Research in green energy and green technology is ongoing, and green hydrogen will be the next big leap. India’s resource strength and entrepreneurs will be key to achieving this. Our startup ‘Green Tech’ is working on hydrogen production from waste, and our partners are already active in India.”

Dr. Bhagwan Gawai said that PCC&I has been established primarily for emerging entrepreneurs. Earlier, PCC&I conducted a 45-day Economic Empowerment Campaign across 45 districts in 10 states, collecting and analysing extensive data. The aim is to offer long-term business partnerships to young innovators by bringing all essential elements—new technologies, investment pathways, innovation—onto a single platform, he added.

PCC&I will focus not only on urban industries but also on entrepreneurial opportunities in semi-urban and rural areas, he opined.

Vishakha Gaikwad said that “This conference is not limited to a single event. The goal is to provide long-term mentorship to young and new entrepreneurs, build their confidence, offer insights into international markets, and connect them with reliable partners for credit and capital investment. We aim to reduce the visible economic disparity. Above all, PCC&I works with an inclusive approach.

The program was conducted by Deepak Bagde and Dr. Vijay Kadam, while Vishakha Gaikwad delivered the vote of thanks.