'Why Change Now?' MLC Satyajeet Tambe Questions Nashik-Pune Rail Route Diversion After Land Acquisition

Nashik: The decision to suddenly divert the original route of the Nashik-Pune Semi High Speed Railway (Nashik → Sinnar → Sangamner → Alephata → Chakan → Pune) via Shirdi-Ahmednagar has been directly challenged by Satyajeet Tambe, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and MLC from Nashik. On Tuesday, he raised the issue before the public through a series of tweets and demanded a transparent explanation from the Central Government.

Tambe said, "The original route was to connect the maximum population, major industrial belts and connect Nashik-Pune, two major cities of Maharashtra, within two hours. This route was the backbone of the DPR. Land acquisition had also started, and thousands of families had cooperated. Now the sudden change in the route has created uncertainty and the momentum of four years has been slowed down."

It is accepted that the protection of GMRT is of utmost importance. But the technical reason given for it should be transparent and technically sound, so that the public trust remains. If the original route has technical problems, then how did the DPR get approved? Why was land acquisition started? Why was the project widely publicised for four years and now why is there a sudden need for a diversion? The public should get answers to these questions.

The new proposed Shirdi-Ahmednagar route will definitely strengthen the connectivity of that area, but the railway will move away from Chakan Industrial Estate, Sinnar MIDC, Sangamner-Junnar growth belt and large population. That is, the economic reason for which the project was The reason why it was approved will be a protest.

A developed Maharashtra means a high-speed transport network connecting every economic centre. It is true that the region will benefit if the railway passes through Ahmednagar-Shirdi, but the original intention of creating the fastest and most economically viable corridor between Nashik-Pune will be changed.

Such huge decisions should have extensive discussion, complete transparency and a clear explanation of the impact on long-term development. The people of all regions should have confidence and clarity about this ambitious project.”

These consecutive tweets of Tambe are getting support in just a few hours. Citizens, entrepreneurs and youth from Sangamner, Sinnar, Chakan, Narayangaon, Rajgurunagar areas have unanimously expressed their opinion that the original route is needed. Now the Railway Ministry is receiving a heavy rain of e-mails from the public, and there are signs that a large-scale public movement will soon emerge.

The entire Maharashtra is paying attention to see what the exact route of the Nashik-Pune semi-high-speed railway will be.