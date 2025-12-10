Nashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5 |

Nashik: To speed up preparations for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) West Maharashtra Provincial Convention, the provincial convention office set up in Nashik was inaugurated at the hands of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s divisional Karyavah Pramod Kulkarni. The convention will be held from January 3 to 5.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by ABVP West Region’s Regional Organizing Minister Gitesh Chavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jogendrasinh Bisen, Savitribai Phule Pune University Management Council Member Sagar Vaidya, entrepreneur Prof. Jayant Bhatambarekar, BJP leader Laxman Savji, Vijay Sane, as well as Metropolitan President Prof. Pradeep Wagh and Metropolitan Minister Venkatesh Avasarkar.



Read Also 75-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl In Nashik



Prof. Jayant Bhatambarekar has been appointed Chairman of the Convention Reception Committee, while Sagar Vaidya has been announced as Secretary.



The convention office will serve as the central point for overall planning of the event. All activities — programme planning, coordination and management, committee operations, publicity, media coordination, and communication with activists — will be conducted through this office. Gitesh Chavan said that around 1,000 student activists will attend the ABVP provincial convention and in-depth discussions will be held on student issues, value-based education, youth development, and organizational work.



Read Also ANiS Holds Collective Protest Against Tapovan Tree Felling In Nashik



23 Committees Formed



The office will oversee preparation of subject committees, delegate registration, scheduling of guests, planning of activities, and drafting of resolutions. For this purpose, 23 committees have been formed, involving 221 activists. With this, the excitement for the provincial convention has increased in Nashik, creating an enthusiastic atmosphere among the workers.