 Nashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5

Nashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5

To speed up preparations for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) West Maharashtra Provincial Convention, the provincial convention office set up in Nashik was inaugurated at the hands of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s divisional Karyavah Pramod Kulkarni. The convention will be held from January 3 to 5.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5 |

Nashik: To speed up preparations for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) West Maharashtra Provincial Convention, the provincial convention office set up in Nashik was inaugurated at the hands of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s divisional Karyavah Pramod Kulkarni. The convention will be held from January 3 to 5.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ABVP West Region’s Regional Organizing Minister Gitesh Chavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jogendrasinh Bisen, Savitribai Phule Pune University Management Council Member Sagar Vaidya, entrepreneur Prof. Jayant Bhatambarekar, BJP leader Laxman Savji, Vijay Sane, as well as Metropolitan President Prof. Pradeep Wagh and Metropolitan Minister Venkatesh Avasarkar.

Read Also
75-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl In Nashik
article-image


Prof. Jayant Bhatambarekar has been appointed Chairman of the Convention Reception Committee, while Sagar Vaidya has been announced as Secretary.

The convention office will serve as the central point for overall planning of the event. All activities — programme planning, coordination and management, committee operations, publicity, media coordination, and communication with activists — will be conducted through this office. Gitesh Chavan said that around 1,000 student activists will attend the ABVP provincial convention and in-depth discussions will be held on student issues, value-based education, youth development, and organizational work.

Read Also
ANiS Holds Collective Protest Against Tapovan Tree Felling In Nashik
article-image


23 Committees Formed

The office will oversee preparation of subject committees, delegate registration, scheduling of guests, planning of activities, and drafting of resolutions. For this purpose, 23 committees have been formed, involving 221 activists. With this, the excitement for the provincial convention has increased in Nashik, creating an enthusiastic atmosphere among the workers.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune International Literary Festival 2025 Celebrates Words, Wisdom & The Wonder Of Storytelling

Pune International Literary Festival 2025 Celebrates Words, Wisdom & The Wonder Of Storytelling

Nashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5

Nashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5

For Creating Ruckus, Pune Court Orders Drunk Duo To Clean Public Places

For Creating Ruckus, Pune Court Orders Drunk Duo To Clean Public Places

‘Give Farmers Gun Licenses’: Heated Debate Erupts As MLAs Seek Tough Measures Against Leopards...

‘Give Farmers Gun Licenses’: Heated Debate Erupts As MLAs Seek Tough Measures Against Leopards...

Maharashtra: ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹10-Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case

Maharashtra: ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹10-Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case