Pune International Literary Festival 2025 Celebrates Words, Wisdom & The Wonder Of Storytelling | Anand Chaini

The 13th edition of the Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) took place on December 6 and 7 at the Dr Shirname Auditorium, Agriculture College, drawing a large number of enthusiastic attendees, including school delegations, book clubs, young writers, educators and literature lovers from across the city. The festival featured more than 70 speakers and over 30 sessions across two days.

Renowned writer Shobhaa Dé inaugurated the festival this year. In her keynote address, she spoke passionately about the role of literature in shaping society and the urgent need for writers to unite and safeguard their rights in an increasingly commercialised publishing landscape. She highlighted the importance of literary festivals as spaces that nurture creativity, democratic expression and cultural dialogue, setting the tone for a thoughtful and culturally vibrant festival.

Festival Founder and Director, Dr Manjiri Prabhu, said, “Over the years, PILF has become far more than a literary platform. It has become a place where dreams are fulfilled. Here, debut authors experience their first litfest stage, young anchors find their voice, artists receive their first break, and creative individuals discover a safe, nurturing space to grow."

"PILF has always been a festival with a heart; a vibrant life force of its own; where careers are shaped, ideas exchanged and unforgettable memories created. And my only wish is that this magic continues for years to come," she added.

This year’s edition featured an exceptional variety of sessions, spanning love and sensuality, mythology, aromatherapy, mental health, women’s cricket, politics, mystery fiction, global publishing, co-existence, spirituality, nature poetry, self-healing, dance and more.

The festival also hosted book launches, readings, workshops and interactive experiences like the Mystery Room, delighting children and adults alike.