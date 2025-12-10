 Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam Orders Rapid-Response Medical Teams For Kumbh Mela
"For the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, the municipal corporation, the health department of the Zilla Parishad, and the district civil surgeon should undertake meticulous planning to ensure high-quality healthcare services for patients," said Dr Praveen Gedam, Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Nashik: For the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, the municipal corporation, the health department of the Zilla Parishad, and the district civil surgeon should undertake meticulous planning to ensure high-quality healthcare services for patients. Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority, Dr Praveen Gedam, directed that mobile and rapid-response medical teams should be deployed wherever necessary.

A review meeting regarding the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela was held this afternoon in the central hall of the District Collector’s office. Gedam was speaking at this meeting. Present on the occasion were Kumbh Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balasaheb Patil, District Civil Surgeon Dr Charudatt Shinde, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Dr Arjun Gunde, along with officials from various departments.

Gedam said that pilgrims from across the country and abroad will visit during the Kumbh Mela, and they must be provided with modern, high-quality healthcare services. Along with this, hospitals should be upgraded and intensive care units should remain fully operational. Qualified medical officers and adequate manpower must be ensured.

Health teams, ambulances, and essential medicines should be made available at Sadhu Gram, on both sides of the ghats, at parking areas, railway stations, bus stands, akhada locations, tourist sites, and at the accommodation facilities of police personnel, health workers, sanitation staff, and other essential service providers. With the help of the police, routes leading to hospitals should be clearly defined.

"Additionally, information should be compiled about government, semi-government, and private hospitals in the area, the healthcare services they provide, and the medical equipment available there. Similar healthcare arrangements should also be ensured in Trimbakeshwar," Gedam instructed.

