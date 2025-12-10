 Two Nashik Cricketers In IPL 2026: Sahil Parakh In Auction, Ramakrishna Ghosh Retained By CSK
Nashik District Cricket Association’s international youth player and aggressive left-hand opening batsman Sahil Parakh has been included in the players’ list for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction organised by the BCCI. A total of 350 cricketers, including 240 Indian players and 14 players from associate nations, will be included in the auction.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Parakh recently made his debut for the Maharashtra senior team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. He also captains the Maharashtra U-19 team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.


In September 2024, during the ODI series against Australia, the aggressive left-hand opener Parakh represented the India U-19 team and lived up to his reputation by smashing an unbeaten 109 runs off just 75 balls, including 14 fours and 5 sixes, to guide India to a dominant 9-wicket victory in just 22 overs.

Ramakrishna Ghosh already retained by CSK
Nashik’s all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh, just like last season, has again been selected for the upcoming IPL 2026 season by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).


Last year, CSK bought Ramakrishna Ghosh in the IPL auction, and the team has retained him for the upcoming season as well. The IPL auction for other players will be held on 16 December in Abu Dhabi.

