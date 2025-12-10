 After Hinjawadi Accident, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO Pushes For Breath Analyser Ignition System In All Buses
In the past few years, bus accidents due to drunk drivers have increased in Pune, including in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Against this backdrop, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) has proposed to install a 'Breath Analyser Ignition System' in every bus.

Updated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
After Hinjawadi Accident, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO Pushes For Breath Analyser Ignition System In All Buses | Montrans (Representative Pic)

This system is such that if a bus driver drives a bus after drinking alcohol, the engine of the bus concerned will not start. Some bus owners in the city have installed this system in their buses, and the 'RTO' is creating awareness to install it in all buses.

An incident of a drunk driver losing control of the bus and the bus killing toddlers on the footpath recently took place in Hinjawadi. Three brothers and sisters died in this accident. The issue of drunk driving has once again come under discussion. Taking serious note of this matter, the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO held a meeting of all the bus owners and office bearers of transport organisations in the city. In this, there was a positive discussion on the issue of installing the system in the bus. 

Some responsible bus owners also installed this system at their own expense. The 'Breath Analyser Ignition System' is a modern security feature that checks the driver's breath alcohol level before ignition the vehicle. In view of the safety of passenger transport, the 'RTO' has started moving quickly to implement this process.

Pedestrians at risk

A few days ago, a terrible accident took place at Pancharatna Chowk in Hinjawadi IT Park. Three siblings died when a company bus hit the footpath. Two of them died on the spot, while one died late on Monday night during treatment. Another man was seriously injured and is still undergoing treatment, while the condition of an injured woman has improved somewhat and is now stable.

A drunken bus driver drove the bus recklessly, crushed three siblings and killed all three. In this case, the bus driver and two others were produced in the Mulshi court on Tuesday and were remanded in police custody till Thursday (December 4).

