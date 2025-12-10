 Big Relief! CM Fadnavis Approves Six-Lane, 39-km Flyover To Ease Pune-Solapur Highway Congestion
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the extension of the flyover from Hadapsar to Yavat to resolve the traffic congestion on the Pune-Solapur highway. Accordingly, a six-lane flyover will now be constructed from Bhairoba Nala to Yavat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the extension of the flyover from Hadapsar to Yavat to resolve the traffic congestion on the Pune-Solapur highway. Accordingly, a six-lane flyover will now be constructed from Bhairoba Nala to Yavat. This decision will increase the length of the flyover by four and a half kilometres.

When going from Pune city to Solapur, one has to take National Highway 65. However, there has been a lot of urbanisation on the Hadapsar road, which is on the border of the city and the suburbs. Also, there is a huge traffic congestion when vehicles coming from Solapur enter or exit the city. Therefore, the state government proposed to construct a six-lane flyover from Hadapsar to Yavat on this national highway. The state cabinet meeting held in June approved this proposal and approved an expenditure of about Rs 5,262 crore.

The traffic congestion on the Pune-Solapur highway was discussed in the meeting of the infrastructure committee held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Fadnavis. To break this deadlock, he approved the construction of a flyover from Bhairoba Nala instead of Hadapsar. Due to this, the length of the flyover will increase by four and a half kilometres. The construction of this flyover will be done by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation on the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) principle.

Much Needed Relief

There is a major traffic jam at Bhairoba Nala while going from the city towards the east to Solapur. Even though half of the BRT route on this route has been removed, the traffic jam continues. Since the traffic jam continues from Bhairoba Nala to Hadapsar, a six-lane flyover will be constructed from this place to Hadapsar and further directly to Yavat. 

This will reduce the stress on traffic and allow locals as well as small vehicle owners to travel easily. The travel of vehicles going towards Yavat, Uruli Kanchan, Patas, and Solapur will be easier and in less time. The travel time will be reduced. The efficiency of goods transport and vehicles will increase, which will help reduce accidents.

Overall Review

- Previous Flyover Route – Hadapsar to Yavat (about 34.50 km)

- As per the new decision, Flyover Route – Bhairoba Nala to Yavat (about 39 km)

- A cost of Rs. 5,262 crores has been approved till now

- The cost will increase due to the increase in distance of four and a half km

- Toll will be charged after the completion of the work due to the BOT principle

- Aim to complete the work within three years after the tender approval

- Instructions to take action from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC)

