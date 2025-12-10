Pune: Major Ruckus at Hadapsar’s Sahyadri Hospital After Patient’s Death; Relatives Allege Negligence | VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: Tension erupted at Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar after relatives of a deceased patient created a ruckus on Tuesday, alleging serious negligence by the hospital. The situation escalated when the aggrieved family members expressed their anger by vandalising parts of the hospital premises.

Watch Video:

According to eyewitnesses, emotions ran high soon after the patient was declared dead, with the family accusing the hospital staff of careless treatment. Police were later called to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Further details on the incident, the hospital’s response, and any official action are awaited.