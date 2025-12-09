Nashik: 10,000 Personnel To Be Deployed For Civic Polls | Representative Pic

Nashik: About ten thousand officers and employees will be appointed for the voting and counting work for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. For this, the Municipal Corporation's election branch has started preparations and has sent letters to about one thousand government, semi-government offices, schools and colleges in the district seeking information about the available employees.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the State Election Commission has started preparations in earnest for the Municipal Corporation elections. The ward structure has been finalised, and a total of 31 wards, 29 four-member and 2 three-member, have been formed in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area.

Ward-wise reservation has been completed and the reservation has also been finalised and the draft voter lists have been announced. However, there has been a shower of objections as a large number of names in these lists are duplicates and those of deceased voters.

The administration has received as many as 9,717 objections. These objections are being examined in person, and the hearing process is being completed. The final ward-wise voter lists will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday (December 10). According to sources, the municipal elections are likely to be announced in the third week of December and the actual voting will be held in the third week of January.

Since a large number of officers and employees will be required for voting and counting for this election, the Municipal Corporation's election branch has started the process of appointing employees. On Monday (December 8), Deputy Commissioner Ajit Nikat held a meeting of Election Room-2 and reviewed the matter.

Preparation of 1,800 polling stations

In the 2017 general elections, there were 1,250 polling stations (booths) for the Municipal Corporation. This year, as the number of voters has increased by three and a half lakhs, the number of polling stations will also increase significantly.

It is estimated that about 1,800 polling stations will be set up. Against this backdrop, the administration has started recruiting employees. The preparations for the election have gained momentum and an official announcement is awaited in the coming days. Nashikkars are now eyeing the elections for the new Municipal Corporation.