 Pune Temperatures To Fall By 2–3 Degrees This Week: IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Temperatures To Fall By 2–3 Degrees This Week: IMD

Pune Temperatures To Fall By 2–3 Degrees This Week: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to feel a dip in temperature this week, with the minimum temperature likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that chilling conditions will gradually be felt over the next three to four days as clearer skies and dry winds begin to influence the region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune Temperatures To Fall By 2–3 Degrees This Week: IMD | PTI

Parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to feel a dip in temperature this week, with the minimum temperature likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that chilling conditions will gradually be felt over the next three to four days as clearer skies and dry winds begin to influence the region.

“Northerly and north-easterly winds will strengthen, allowing heat to escape during the night and leading to noticeably colder mornings across Pune district. However, daytime temperatures across Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, are expected to remain steady,” said an IMD official.

As per IMD forecast, the temperature at Shivajinagar, Pashan and NDA Khadakwasla may drop to around 10–11 degrees Celsius by mid-week. Lohegaon, however, is expected to stay slightly warmer at around 14–15 degrees Celsius. Day temperatures across most stations are likely to remain between 29 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. 

Independent forecaster Abhijit Modak, old ToI, “The recent rise in temperatures was linked to moisture pushed inland by Cyclone Ditwah, which formed off the Tamil Nadu coast earlier this week. The weakening system brought increased cloud cover to Maharashtra, preventing nighttime cooling. Saturday was expected to be the last day of the cyclone’s lingering influence.” 

FPJ Shorts
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly
'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private Moment' Of GF Mahieka Sharma
'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private Moment' Of GF Mahieka Sharma
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli

“Moisture has started reducing from Sunday. Once the sky gets clear, night temperatures will fall again, and the effect will be noticeable from Monday. And Pune could witness single-digit temperatures between Wednesday and Friday,” he said. 

Read Also
Pune Open Pickleball Festival Draws 400+ Players To ADYPU Campus; Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Grace...
article-image

He noted that Shivajinagar may reach around 9 degrees Celsius, while areas such as Narayangaon could fall even lower, possibly touching 7-8 degrees Celsius. Modak also highlighted that Lohegaon rarely records single-digit temperatures due to its rocky terrain, which does not cool as quickly as soil-based regions like Shivajinagar and Pashan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Police Bust Fake Aadhaar Centre Operating Under Xerox Shop Name In Malegaon

Nashik Police Bust Fake Aadhaar Centre Operating Under Xerox Shop Name In Malegaon

Nashik ZP To Provide Employment, Education Support To Over 90K Single Women

Nashik ZP To Provide Employment, Education Support To Over 90K Single Women

Pune Temperatures To Fall By 2–3 Degrees This Week: IMD

Pune Temperatures To Fall By 2–3 Degrees This Week: IMD

Mission Pune: Uddhav Thackeray Shifts Focus From Mumbai To Reclaim Lost Ground

Mission Pune: Uddhav Thackeray Shifts Focus From Mumbai To Reclaim Lost Ground

Pune: Major Fire Erupts On Terrace Of Ramesh Dyeing Building In Sadashiv Peth | VIDEOS

Pune: Major Fire Erupts On Terrace Of Ramesh Dyeing Building In Sadashiv Peth | VIDEOS