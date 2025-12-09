Pune Temperatures To Fall By 2–3 Degrees This Week: IMD | PTI

Parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to feel a dip in temperature this week, with the minimum temperature likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that chilling conditions will gradually be felt over the next three to four days as clearer skies and dry winds begin to influence the region.

“Northerly and north-easterly winds will strengthen, allowing heat to escape during the night and leading to noticeably colder mornings across Pune district. However, daytime temperatures across Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, are expected to remain steady,” said an IMD official.

As per IMD forecast, the temperature at Shivajinagar, Pashan and NDA Khadakwasla may drop to around 10–11 degrees Celsius by mid-week. Lohegaon, however, is expected to stay slightly warmer at around 14–15 degrees Celsius. Day temperatures across most stations are likely to remain between 29 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

Independent forecaster Abhijit Modak, old ToI, “The recent rise in temperatures was linked to moisture pushed inland by Cyclone Ditwah, which formed off the Tamil Nadu coast earlier this week. The weakening system brought increased cloud cover to Maharashtra, preventing nighttime cooling. Saturday was expected to be the last day of the cyclone’s lingering influence.”

“Moisture has started reducing from Sunday. Once the sky gets clear, night temperatures will fall again, and the effect will be noticeable from Monday. And Pune could witness single-digit temperatures between Wednesday and Friday,” he said.

He noted that Shivajinagar may reach around 9 degrees Celsius, while areas such as Narayangaon could fall even lower, possibly touching 7-8 degrees Celsius. Modak also highlighted that Lohegaon rarely records single-digit temperatures due to its rocky terrain, which does not cool as quickly as soil-based regions like Shivajinagar and Pashan.