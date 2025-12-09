Pune Open Pickleball Festival Draws 400+ Players To ADYPU Campus; Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Grace Closing Day |

Pune: Pune Open, part of WPBL on tour, wraps up a high-energy 4-Day Pickleball Festival at Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil University Campus. Bringing together athletes, celebrities, students, and sports enthusiasts from across the city.

This edition of the tournament forms a key leg of the WPBL On Tour series, leading up to the World Pickleball League in January.

The event transformed the ADYPU campus into a vibrant arena of competition, community, and celebration with 400+ enthusiastic registrations.

Across four power-packed days, the tournament showcased the rising momentum of pickleball in India. Matches were played with high intensity as players displayed skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, drawing enthusiastic cheers from packed stands. The festival atmosphere extended beyond the court, with music, activity zones, and interactive experiences creating a holistic celebration of sport and culture.

A major highlight of the closing day was the presence of Pune United team owners and celebrity guests.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, and Shreyas Sagvekar made special appearances, interacting with players and audiences, and further energizing the arena.

Team owners Dr Ajeenkya Patil, Pooja Patil, Dr Sudhir Mehta & Sunanda Mehta were also in attendance, marking their support for the league and the vision of strengthening the city’s sporting ecosystem.

The league was founded by Natekar Sports & Gaming (NSG) in partnership with Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India, a joint venture between Sony Music and Sony Pictures.

Speaking on the success of the event, Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, President, ADYPU, said, “This tournament demonstrated how sport has the power to unite people, ignite passion, and inspire excellence. We are proud to have hosted the Pune Open at our campus and to see Pune embrace this dynamic sport with such enthusiasm.”

The festival closed with a resounding celebration, reflecting Pune’s growing identity as a hub for emerging sports and community-driven experiences. With strong turnout, spirited engagement, and memorable performances, the Pune United - Pune Open, part of WPBL on tour, concluded as one of the city’s most vibrant sporting events of the year.