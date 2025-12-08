 Elusive Leopard Makes Another Appearance At Pune Airport; Officials Step Up Monitoring - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneElusive Leopard Makes Another Appearance At Pune Airport; Officials Step Up Monitoring - VIDEO

Elusive Leopard Makes Another Appearance At Pune Airport; Officials Step Up Monitoring - VIDEO

With several IndiGo flights cancelled over the past four days, the reduced airport traffic has created a rare window for the capture effort of the leopard, cited the forest officials. A leopard was once again sighted in the Pune Airport area over the weekend, with confirmed sightings on weekend. Officials believe the reduced aircraft movement during night hours creates a quieter environment.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Elusive Leopard Makes Another Appearance At Pune Airport; Officials Step Up Monitoring - VIDEO | X/@Pixel_Stripes (Representative Pic)

Pune: With several IndiGo flights cancelled over the past four days, the reduced airport traffic has created a rare window for the capture effort of the leopard, cited the forest officials. A leopard was once again sighted in the Pune Airport area over the weekend, with confirmed sightings on both Saturday and Sunday. Officials believe the reduced aircraft movement during night hours creates a quieter environment, prompting the leopard to frequent the area.

The airport vicinity has witnessed the free movement of the leopard for the past several months. Earlier sightings were also recorded in April and August this year.

To monitor the situation and ensure safety, the Forest Department has deployed seven trap cameras around the airport premises. Authorities are keeping a close watch while urging citizens and airport staff to remain alert.

The forest officials said, The leopard's appearance at the airport has been irregular. During April and mid-August, there were multiple sightings, one of which took place on April 28 of when one was spotted in the morning and another that evening. It vanished until late November, when it was seen again for several days before going off the radar."

FPJ Shorts
Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued
Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued
Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His Portrayal In Dhurandhar Was Disrespectful'
Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His Portrayal In Dhurandhar Was Disrespectful'
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Family Court Hosts Mediation Programme To Promote Peaceful Dispute Resolution
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Family Court Hosts Mediation Programme To Promote Peaceful Dispute Resolution
Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's UK Evacuation Faces Fresh Delay As Air Ambulance Withdraws Dhaka Landing Request
Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's UK Evacuation Faces Fresh Delay As Air Ambulance Withdraws Dhaka Landing Request
Read Also
Pune: PMC Plans Hadapsar Flyover Repairs After Four-Year Hiatus
article-image

In addition to enhanced monitoring, officials have also placed three trap cages at strategic points to facilitate safe capture if necessary. The operation was conducted jointly by officers and staff from the Pune Forest Range, members of the RESQ organisation, and personnel from the Indian Air Force, who are coordinating to ensure safety on and around the airport premises.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Pledges To Surpass Flag Day Target; Contributes ₹10,000

Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Pledges To Surpass Flag Day Target; Contributes ₹10,000

Three Leopards Rescued Near Naikwade Dam; Panic Eases In Nashik Villages

Three Leopards Rescued Near Naikwade Dam; Panic Eases In Nashik Villages

Niphad Wakes To 6.4°C Chill; Fog And Cold Wave Sweep Through Nashik

Niphad Wakes To 6.4°C Chill; Fog And Cold Wave Sweep Through Nashik

Jalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding

Jalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project: India’s Tallest Road Cable-Stayed Bridge Rises In...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project: India’s Tallest Road Cable-Stayed Bridge Rises In...