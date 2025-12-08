Elusive Leopard Makes Another Appearance At Pune Airport; Officials Step Up Monitoring - VIDEO | X/@Pixel_Stripes (Representative Pic)

Pune: With several IndiGo flights cancelled over the past four days, the reduced airport traffic has created a rare window for the capture effort of the leopard, cited the forest officials. A leopard was once again sighted in the Pune Airport area over the weekend, with confirmed sightings on both Saturday and Sunday. Officials believe the reduced aircraft movement during night hours creates a quieter environment, prompting the leopard to frequent the area.

The airport vicinity has witnessed the free movement of the leopard for the past several months. Earlier sightings were also recorded in April and August this year.

Elusive Leopard Makes Another Appearance At Pune Airport; Officials Step Up Monitoring pic.twitter.com/SptBrz1ggS — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) December 8, 2025

To monitor the situation and ensure safety, the Forest Department has deployed seven trap cameras around the airport premises. Authorities are keeping a close watch while urging citizens and airport staff to remain alert.

The forest officials said, The leopard's appearance at the airport has been irregular. During April and mid-August, there were multiple sightings, one of which took place on April 28 of when one was spotted in the morning and another that evening. It vanished until late November, when it was seen again for several days before going off the radar."

In addition to enhanced monitoring, officials have also placed three trap cages at strategic points to facilitate safe capture if necessary. The operation was conducted jointly by officers and staff from the Pune Forest Range, members of the RESQ organisation, and personnel from the Indian Air Force, who are coordinating to ensure safety on and around the airport premises.