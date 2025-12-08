 Ahead Of New Year, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Anti-Drug Drive In Colleges
He was speaking at the Narcotic Drugs Prevention Executive Committee meeting held at the district collectorate on Monday

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the new year approaches and liquor parties among youths rise, District Collector Deelip Swami has stressed the need to create awareness about deaddiction alongside legal action. He has directed that an awareness campaign be launched in all colleges in the district on December 15 and December 16.

He was speaking at the Narcotic Drugs Prevention Executive Committee meeting held at the district collectorate on Monday. SP Vinaykumar Rathod, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Dr Mahesh Laddha and other officers and employees were present.

Swami instructed officials to search locations where narcotic drugs are obtained, stop the sale of banned medicines and implement strict legal measures against peddlers. He added that strict action should be taken against those cultivating ganja on farms.

On December 31, liquor parties for youths are organised at which large quantities of alcohol are consumed. Collegiate youths attend these parties in significant numbers. Hence, an awareness campaign should be held in all colleges in the district on December 15 and December 16. The education deputy director (higher education) should take the initiative in this regard, Swami directed.

