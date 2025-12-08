Pune: PMC Plans Hadapsar Flyover Repairs After Four-Year Hiatus |

Pune: After a period of over four years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to repair the Hadapsar flyover, and the work is expected to start after two months. The PMC had repaired some portions of the flyover in 2022. Now, the goal is to replace all nine expansion joints and 268 bearings to strengthen the overall structure.

“The flyover has completed 20 years, and the defect liability period is over. The maintenance plan was recently discussed with structural auditors, who recommended that the repairs be done. The PMC expects around Rs 5 crore of expenses for the works and has initiated a tendering process to appoint an expert agency for plan execution,” PMC officials said.

The Hadapsar flyover connects the two-way traffic on Solapur Road, while there is a separate wing for vehicles going towards Saswad Road from Hadapsar. The flyover is among the first to be constructed in Pune, and is crucial as it eliminates the need for vehicles to halt at Hadapsar Chowk.

“The upcoming repair work will strengthen the flyover and will prevent the development of cracks. After completion of the work, travellers will not face bumpy rides on span joints. The PMC will prepare a joint plan with the traffic police on vehicular management while the repairs are on,” said a PMC official.

Regular users of the Hadapsar and Saswad roads said that they had faced immense inconvenience during the works in 2022. The flyover had been shut down suddenly for heavy vehicles, leading to prolonged traffic congestion on roads in Hadapsar and nearby areas. They said the authorities should avoid such situations this time around.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had constructed the flyover, while the PMC has the maintenance responsibility.