 Pune's Lifestyle Crisis: Over 61K Diagnosed With High BP, 39K With Diabetes In 8 Months
Due to a changing lifestyle and increasing stress, many people are facing diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. In Pune, more than 61,000 patients have been diagnosed with high blood pressure and 39,000 with diabetes in the last eight months. Medical experts have advised lifestyle changes along with medication to prevent the health effects of high blood pressure and diabetes.

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Due to a changing lifestyle and increasing stress, many people are facing diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. In Pune, more than 61,000 patients have been diagnosed with high blood pressure and 39,000 with diabetes in the last eight months. Medical experts have advised lifestyle changes along with medication to prevent the health effects of high blood pressure and diabetes.

This year, seven lakh 22 thousand 327 citizens of the city were examined between April 1 and December 4. Of these, 61 thousand 732 citizens were diagnosed with high blood pressure, while 7 lakh 9 thousand 730 citizens were examined for diabetes during the same period. In this, 39,970 citizens were found to have diabetes. Health department officials said that patients who showed symptoms of oral and breast cancer have been advised to undergo further examinations.

The Pune Municipal Health Department conducts surveys and examinations to diagnose patients with non-communicable diseases in the city. In this examination, patients with non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney and breast cancer are examined.

Assistant Health Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Dr Vaishali Jadhav, said, “High blood pressure and diabetes are checked in all the Municipal Corporation's clinics and hospitals; and health camps and surveys are conducted at various places, including Municipal Corporation's clinics every month to diagnose patients with non-communicable diseases. A target of 70 camps is set per month. Medicines are given to patients with diabetes and high blood pressure in PMC-run hospitals.”

More than 28 lakh patients treated in Maharashtra

The state health department tested about 1 crore 50 lakh 79 thousand 852 citizens from various districts of the state for diabetes between January 1 and October 30. Out of which, 28 lakh 55 thousand 709 citizens have been started in the state, the health department said.

What should be taken care of?

- Avoid excessive use of salt in the diet.

- Avoid drinking alcohol, smoking.

- Eat a balanced diet.

- Keep weight under control.

- Regular check-ups should be done

Severe symptoms

- Headache.

- Chest pain, dizziness.

- Difficulty breathing.

- Nausea, vomiting.

