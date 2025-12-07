Pune To Get Country's Largest Private Cricket Academy With BCCI-Level Standards |

Pune: Known for its sporting spirit Pune to get a world class cricket infrastructure as Punit Balan Group has announced the launch of the ‘Punit Balan Cricket Academy’ in Pune, creating a major opportunity for emerging cricketers. This academy is set to become the country’s largest private cricket setup built to BCCI-level standards. Offering world-class training, the academy will pave a strong path for young players aspiring to make a mark in professional cricket.

Punit Balan, CMD of the ‘Punit Balan Group’ known for promoting various sports, has now stepped forward to nurture new cricketing talent by launching this academy, keeping in mind India’s deep passion for the sport. Sharing details, Balan said, “ This Academy will be major boost in cricket infrastructure in Pune , two major grounds have been selected for this academy Sinhgad College Ground at Vadgaon and the cricket ground at Lonavala. All facilities at the academy will adhere to BCCI standards, and from the next season, official BCCI matches will also be hosted here. Additionally, BCCI-certified coaches will train the players...

He further informed , admissions to begin from January 1, and coaching will commence from January 15. As this is a professional academy, admissions will be limited.”

The academy is expected to greatly benefit young cricketers from Pune and Maharashtra, providing a professional pathway and a historic opportunity for boys and girls aspiring to build a career in cricket.

Training will continue even during the monsoon season, with three indoor practice wickets available at each ground. Hostel facilities will be provided at both locations, allowing outstation players to join with ease. The academy will also offer a gymnasium, swimming pool, fitness coaching, and comprehensive sports conditioning facilities.

Additionally, there will be dedicated batches for women cricketers have been planned, with training offered at concessional rates a significant initiative aimed at promoting women’s cricket.

Atbthe Academy players will also get the chance to participate in various invitational tournaments through the PBG Judicial Cricket Club.

“The ‘Punit Balan Cricket Academy’ has been established to offer world-class training to emerging and talented players. With our facilities and expert coaches, young cricketers will get the opportunity to shine at national and international levels, contributing to Maharashtra’s sporting reputation.”said Punit Balan, Owner, Punit Balan Cricket Academy.