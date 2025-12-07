PMC Orders Crackdown On Illegal Study Rooms Operating In Pune | FPJ Photo

Pune: Additional Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation Prithviraj B. P. ordered the construction department and the encroachment department to take action against illegal study rooms operating for competitive exam aspirants in the city. The additional commissioner held a meeting of various departments of the municipal corporation. In which a review of the practitioners in the city was conducted.

Deputy Commissioner of the encroachment department, Somnath Bankar, Deputy Commissioner of Zone No. 5, Nikhil More, Assistant Commissioner of Kasba-Vishrambagwada Regional Office, Pradeep Awhad, Executive Engineer, Surendra Karpe, Chief Security Officer, Ramesh Shelar, and officers of the Taxation and Tax Collection Department were present on this occasion.

In this meeting, the additional commissioner ordered the construction department and the encroachment department to take action against the illegal study rooms. A joint meeting will be planned with the police officers in the next 10 to 15 days to take action. Also, the officials said that another meeting will be held on December 17 to review this.

In which area are the most practitioners?

There are a large number of study rooms operating in the central areas of Pune, such as Narayan Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Navi Peth, Shaniwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Shanipar, Kothrud, Dandekar Bridge area, and Dattawadi.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has previously surveyed them in this area. Information on the structure of these libraries/ study rooms, the number of students, and fire protection systems was collected in the survey. It was noticed that many infrastructures lacked fire protection systems.

Levy of income tax at commercial rates

As per the order of the Pune Municipal Corporation in 2023, the Municipal Corporation levies income tax at commercial rates from those using the building for business. Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation's Taxation Department will inspect the paying guests, hostels, and study rooms in the city. Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation has planned to levy income tax at commercial rates, the administration informed.

More than 750 female students in the city

There are more than 750 study rooms in various parts of the city. The Municipal Corporation does not even levy income tax for these study rooms. The issue of safety came to the fore after a fire incident in a study hall in Navi Peth a few months ago. The then Municipal Commissioner, Dr Rajendra Bhosale, ordered a survey of study rooms in the city. Instructions were also given to conduct a fire audit by the fire brigade. The survey report was submitted to Bhosale. However, no further action was taken on it.

Trouble in central areas

There are a large number of hostels and eateries for students in central areas. There are also food courts in many places. Since there is also a market in this area, there is constant traffic here. In some places, illegal study rooms are also operating in residential buildings. Locals have complained to the Pune Municipal Corporation that the students are suffering due to the overcrowding in these study rooms.

Rules to be Framed

- The construction department is expected to take action within seven days against illegal study rooms set up in the parking lots and terraces of buildings in the city.

- The construction department will conduct a survey of unauthorised students and paying guests.

- Regulations will be prepared regarding students and paying guests.

- The ward inspector from the Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the PMC will conduct a survey. Action will be taken against illegal hawkers operating near the study rooms at night.