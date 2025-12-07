 Pune Flyers Alert: IndiGo Cancels 25 Flights Today Amid Operational Crisis; Check Details
Due to airline operational disruptions, IndiGo has informed that around 25 flights at Pune Airport have been cancelled on Sunday, December 7. Passengers are advised to contact the airline’s helpline before proceeding to the airport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Pune Flyers Alert: IndiGo Cancels 25 Flights Today Amid Operational Crisis; Check Details | File Photo

Pune Airport on Friday said it has deployed additional manpower and strengthened coordination across all departments to manage passenger movement amid ongoing airline operational disruptions that have led to large-scale cancellations.  

Short-Term Cancellations to Stabilise Operations

"Short-term proactive cancellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," the airline said.

Teams Fully Mobilised Across Departments

"All airport teams remain fully mobilised across operations, terminal management, security, apron services and passenger facilitation to ensure smooth functioning," the statement said. 

Coordination With Agencies to Manage Passenger Flow

Pune Airport said it is closely coordinating with airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, CISF and terminal service partners to manage congestion and assist passengers.

Disruptions Continue Nationwide

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, leaving passengers stranded at airports as the flight disruptions continued for the fourth day on Friday.

IndiGo Apologises to Passengers

Deeply apologising for the disruptions, IndiGo said the situation will not get resolved overnight.

Pune Flyers Alert: IndiGo Cancels 25 Flights Today Amid Operational Crisis; Check Details

