Pune Flyers Alert: IndiGo Cancels 25 Flights Today Amid Operational Crisis; Check Details | File Photo

Due to airline operational disruptions, IndiGo has informed that around 25 flights at Pune Airport have been cancelled on Sunday, December 7. Passengers are advised to contact the airline’s helpline before proceeding to the airport.

Pune Airport on Friday said it has deployed additional manpower and strengthened coordination across all departments to manage passenger movement amid ongoing airline operational disruptions that have led to large-scale cancellations.

🚨Travel Advisory🚨



Due to airline operational disruptions, Indigo has informed that following flights at #PuneAirport have been cancelled on 07-12-2025.



Passengers are advised to contact airline helpline before proceeding to the airport. #PuneAirport #TravelUpdate… pic.twitter.com/rQPyt4ISAn — पुणे विमानतळ /Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) December 6, 2025

Short-Term Cancellations to Stabilise Operations

"Short-term proactive cancellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," the airline said.

Teams Fully Mobilised Across Departments

"All airport teams remain fully mobilised across operations, terminal management, security, apron services and passenger facilitation to ensure smooth functioning," the statement said.

Coordination With Agencies to Manage Passenger Flow

Pune Airport said it is closely coordinating with airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, CISF and terminal service partners to manage congestion and assist passengers.

Disruptions Continue Nationwide

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, leaving passengers stranded at airports as the flight disruptions continued for the fourth day on Friday.

✈️ Passenger Advisory | Pune Airport



As per information recieved from IndiGo, following flights will operate on 07 Dec 2025 from #PuneAirport.



Passengers are advised to reconfirm their flight status with the airline before departure and arrive well in time for a smooth travel… pic.twitter.com/MRjIUwTIzn — पुणे विमानतळ /Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) December 6, 2025

IndiGo Apologises to Passengers

Deeply apologising for the disruptions, IndiGo said the situation will not get resolved overnight.