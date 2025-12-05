 Pune Records Over 13 Lakh Traffic Violations In 11 Months; Wrong-Side Driving Tops List
Pune Records Over 13 Lakh Traffic Violations In 11 Months; Wrong-Side Driving Tops List

Pune Traffic Police have recorded more than 13 lakh traffic violations in just 11 months from January 1 to December 1, 2025, which is nearly 32 per cent of the total vehicles registered in the Pune city RTO department.

Representative Pic

According to official data, 13,11,134 traffic violations in major traffic violations, including wrong-side driving, illegal parking and signal jumping, drunk and driving, use of mobile while driving, tinted glass and without a seatbelt, etc. 

The data highlights how the citizens have no fear of law and order, and basic awareness of traffic norms. Among the violations, wrong-side driving is at the top, followed the illegal parking and signal jumping. 

Currently, approximately 40 lakh vehicles have been registered in the Pune city RTO. However, more than 32 per cent of these vehicles were found to be violating the traffic rules.

Major Violations Recorded

Drunk and drive - 5673 

Space obstruction/ illegal parking - 478436

Jumping signal - 159110

Wrong side driving - 509843

Tinted glass - 16975

Without seat belt - 13242

Police manual signal violation - 69002

Mobile use while driving  - 39188

Reckless driving - 36640

Narendra More, Senior Police Inspector of the Traffic Division, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “Wrong-side driving and haphazard parking remain among the top contributors to congestion and road accidents. The new CCTV cameras have been installed at various key locations, leading to the generation of more traffic challans. E-challans have played a key role in detecting violations at a large scale. Traffic violation mostly leads to traffic congestion in various key locations. People need to understand. Following the traffic norms, traffic jams and congestion could be curbed in the city.” 

“We urge citizens to follow traffic rules strictly to ensure personal safety and smoother traffic movement in the city,” he added.

