Pune Crime Branch Busts ₹1 Crore Fake RMD Gutkha Factory In Loni Kalbhor | Sourced

The Anti-Narcotics Squad Unit 2 of the Crime Branch, Pune City, has busted a large-scale fake RMD gutkha manufacturing unit operating in the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor Police Station and seized counterfeit gutkha, raw material, vehicles, and cash valued at ₹1 crore, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as factory owner Rohit Durgaprasad Gupta (25), a resident of Theur, and Ramprasad alias Bapu Basanta Prajapati (50), Appu Sushil Sonkar (46), and Danish Musakin Khan (18), all natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, Sumit Gupta, the manager of the godown, fled from the spot and is currently absconding.

According to the police, the Narcotics Unit received a tip-off about the illegal manufacturing operation in the area.

Acting on the information, on December 4, around 5 am, the squad raided the godown belonging to Sumit Gupta at Kamble Vasti, Theur Phata in Haveli Taluka and uncovered a fake RMD gutkha and scented tobacco manufacturing setup at the spot.

During the search operation, the team found large quantities of fake RMD gutkha, Vimal pan masala, scented tobacco, and raw materials used for illegal production, including spurious supari, chemicals, cooling agents, rose water, printed pouches, boxes, and sacks. Items worth ₹1 crore, including three four-wheelers modified for transporting the fake gutkha, were seized from the spot. The team also recovered ₹1,30,000 in cash.

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 123, 223, 274, and 275, and under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 – Section 26(2)(i)(iv) and Section 59.

Sudarshan Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Narcotics Cell Unit 2, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused had been operating the factory for the last 4-5 months and supplying the illegal tobacco products across the district, including PCMC, Pune City, and Pune rural areas. He added that the other involved individuals would be arrested soon and that the matter is under investigation.